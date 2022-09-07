MLB Photos via USA Today Sports

New York Yankees prospect Oswald Peraza finally got his first MLB hit in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Twins.

Facing Louie Varland, Peraza lined a double down the left field line.

The Yankees trail 3-1 in the fourth inning on the back of Aaron Judge’s 55th home run of the season.

Josh Benjamin
Josh Benjamin has been a staff writer at ESNY since 2018. He has had opinions about everything, especially the Yankees and Knicks. He co-hosts the “Bleacher Creatures” podcast and is always looking for new pieces of sports history to uncover, usually with a Yankee Tavern chicken parm sub in hand.

