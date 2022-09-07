Oswald Peraza with his first big league hit‼️ pic.twitter.com/5pvyAuFJjI — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 7, 2022

New York Yankees prospect Oswald Peraza finally got his first MLB hit in the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader with the Twins.

Facing Louie Varland, Peraza lined a double down the left field line.

The Yankees trail 3-1 in the fourth inning on the back of Aaron Judge’s 55th home run of the season.

