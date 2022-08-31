“Brandon Nimmo doing his best Endy [Chavez] impression.”

SNY Mets play-by-play announcer Gary Cohen shouted those words into the microphone after the centerfielder made the catch of the year on Wednesday night. With the Mets up 2-1 over the Dodgers in the top of the seventh inning, Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner launched a Jacob deGrom pitch to right center, only to be robbed of what would’ve been a game-tying bomb.

deGrom then proceeded to strike out second baseman Gavin Lux for the third out, because of course he did.

Nimmo’s catch retained the lead for the Mets as they will look to win one of their biggest games of the year to date. The Dodgers are the first MLB team to 90 wins and could meet the Mets in the National League Championship Series this October.

Ryan Honey
Ryan Honey is a senior NFL analyst, betting writer, and podcaster for Elite Sports NY. He hosts the Wide Right Podcast, which serves as both a New York Giants podcast and sports betting show.

