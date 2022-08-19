The Brett Baty era started with a bang. With one swing, Baty brought a sense of hope Mets fans have likely not felt about a prospect in some time.

And as epic as Baty’s debut was, that special night was just the tiniest glimpse into what is to come for the Austin native.

So much has already been said and written about the 2022 Mets that reminds fans of the 1986 squad. A scrappy team of win-hungry players that simply want to win for the name on the front of their jerseys. There could be something incredible shaping up in Queens this season that mirrors the last time this franchise won a world championship. Adding Baty to the mix represents a major step in reaching that ultimate goal yet again.

Some players in the sport care about individual accomplishments. Baty, in his postgame press conference following his first game in the show, said that he was happy to have homered but it was important that he helped his team win.

That’s how you know you have a future cornerstone player. The kid is barely old enough to drink and already has the attitude of a championship-starved veteran.

The last true franchise player the Mets had was David Wright. For as amazing as Wright’s on-field resume was, one thing he lacked was bringing home that World Series trophy. Over the past few years, Pete Alonso has stepped into a similar leadership role on the club.

It might sound silly to jump the gun here, but so much about Baty’s makeup and play is reminiscent of what Wright brought to New York during his 15 years here.

Baty is the type of players the Mets should do everything they can to keep on the roster for years to come. If the Mets can bring back that elusive world championship in Baty’s first year, he’ll instantly be remembered in New York forever.