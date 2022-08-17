Pete Alonso is headed to international ball.

The star Mets first baseman will be joining Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, set to be held next March in Japan, Taiwan, and the United States.

“I’m really excited and it’s an honor to be part of Team USA,” Alonso told reporters before the Mets’ Wednesday night road game against the Atlanta Braves. “There’s a lot of really amazing guys on the team so far. It’s a great opportunity and I feel lucky to be a part of it.”

“[The World Baseball Classic] looked like an incredible environment. And it’s an incredibly fun event and I’ve always wanted to play in it. It’s an honor to play for the stars and stripes.”

There hasn’t been a World Baseball Classic since the 2017 edition of the event, when Team USA won its first-ever title. The 2023 event was originally scheduled for 2021 but experienced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alonso isn’t the only MLB star representing Team USA, as he alluded to Wednesday evening. Bryce Harper, Trevor Story, Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt, and J.T. Realmuto will also be playing in the event (assuming all will be healthy enough to do so).

There’s a chance additional Mets could partake in the World Baseball Classic, including shortstop Francisco Lindor, closing pitcher Edwin Diaz, and right fielder Starling Marte for the Dominican Republic and centerfielder Brandon Nimmo for Italy. Each played for their respective countries during the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Team USA is in Pool C with Mexico, Columbia, and Canada. Pool play for these nations will occur at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Quarterfinal rounds will be held in Tokyo and Miami (at the Marlins’ LoanDepot Park), with the semifinal and final rounds then taking place in Miami to close out the tournament.