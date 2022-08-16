Carlos Beltran’s rookie season as a YES Network analyst has left much to be desired.

The former Yankees and Mets star (and alleged Astros cheating scheme ring leader and quickie Mets manager) was a curious pick from the start. Many floated the conspiracy theory the Yankees just wanted him around the club as a managerial backup plan if they had to fire Aaron Boone (speaking of which …). And then once Beltran started working games, it became even more questionable. He has a brilliant baseball mind. But he has been a tough listen.

YES is on record saying it is committed to Beltran’s further development in 2023 and beyond. But could the Rangers — who fired manager Chris Woodward on Monday — steal him away?

Beltran made The Athletic’s rundown of candidates for the now-open job:

The YES Network wants to have Beltrán calling Yankees games again next year, per the New York Post, but what if he wound up back in Texas instead? Beltrán played 52 games for the Rangers in 2016, then, rather infamously, won a World Series in Houston the following year. The Mets hired Beltrán as manager in 2019, but he was fired when the Astros sign-stealing scandal came to light.

You wouldn’t think the Astros stuff is a major hurdle — Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch are already working again. And it’s not like the Astros-Rangers rivalry is all that real. And it’s hard to imagine Texas goes for a retread (side note: it’s not surprising but still jarring that Joe Girardi didn’t even make the list here).

A guy like Astros bench coach Joe Espada — a former Yankees staffer — probably has the inside track if the Rangers don’t promote from within. And given they fired Woodward with two months to go, you have to think that might be a real possibility. But Beltran would be an interesting hire. Many ears in the tri-state area would welcome it.

MORE ON ESNY:

• Kevin Durant reportedly ready to crank Nets drama to 11

• MLB postseason schedule is out, so let’s talk Mets, Yankees pitching plans

• Daniel Jones has little chance with these Giants receivers

• Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez have made peace. Will Yankees honor A-Rod next?

• YES Network to keep jumping through Paul O’Neill vaccination hoops

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]