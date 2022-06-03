Everyone on Joe Girardi Watch may be waiting for a while.

The Phillies are a complete disaster. All the conditions for an in-season firing are there. But The Post’s Jon Heyman says the industry expectation is Girardi will not get sacked anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean he necessarily has job security.

Heyman reports:

Most would be surprised if baseball president Dave Dombrowski were to fire Girardi this early, but the conventional wisdom is he needs to get to the playoffs or at least rally significantly to have a chance of his option being picked up at year’s end after the team deferred that very decision this spring.

Some rope is probably fair, as higher-ups surely know it’s a flawed team, with awful defense and an iffy pen, and Girardi has made no glaring mistakes (though light-hitting Roman Quinn batting on consecutive days with men on base and two outs in extras wasn’t good).

The Phillies are 22-29 entering this weekend’s home series against the Angels. They are 12 games back on the Mets in the National League East despite a massive payroll and offseason spending spree. They just snapped a five-game skid. Dombrowski didn’t hire Girardi. Et cetera. But while Philadelphia columnists are calling for his head, it looks like Girardi is staying — for now, at least.

That said: If the Phillies are going to turn this thing around, they probably have to start now. The Angels come to town on an eight-game losing streak and Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch this weekend. A four-game set at the NL Central-leading Brewers will be tough next week, but then the Phillies have 13 straight games against the Diamondbacks, Marlins, Nationals and Rangers.

It won’t be easy. But if the Phillies can play .700 ball, they’ll be back at .500 with a puncher’s chance to make a run.

