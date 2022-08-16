Maybe Aaron Hicks needs a beach too?

The centerfielder was once again right in the thick of a meltdown loss for the Yankees on Monday. He misplayed a fly ball in comical fashion, setting up the Rays’ first run, then grounded into a rally-killing double play and went hitless in the 4-0 defeat. Hicks is now 5-for-50 in the last 15 games. He’s batting .218 for the season. And the boos he heard after bouncing into the double play were the loudest anyone has heard in the Bronx this year.

When does Harrison Bader show up again?

“First off, I turned the wrong way and then tried to recover,” Hicks said after the game, according to NJ.com. “I ended up thinking it was still right on top on me and it ended up being behind me. The second look … I tried to turn around and catch it, but by then I was already beat by the ball. That was a run that Gerrit (Cole) shouldn’t have had to deal with.”

Hicks added: “It’s extremely embarrassing actually. You know, even if I’m not hitting I want my defense to be on point, and I messed up out there, as well.”

That’s an understatement.

Aaron Hicks, professional athlete…

The Yankees finally rid themselves of Joey Gallo at the trade deadline. And once Bader’s foot injury heals up, they need to send Hicks to the bench and keep him there. Maybe he can punch run in the postseason. And then trading him has to be a top objective this offseason.

While Hicks has been overpaid this season, he basically only has three years and $30 million left on his deal (there’s a $1 million club buyout in the last season). Most teams will take that on and figure he will play better after a change of scenery. If you believe WFAN’s Craig Carton, general manager Brian Cashman tried to ship Hicks to the Marlins at the deadline. He should keep trying.

