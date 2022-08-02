He’s back. And now the Mets finally get what they have waited months for.

Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer, back-to-back, in the same rotation.

With a combined five career Cy Young awards, this one-two punch gives the Mets one of the best rotations in baseball this season. If they’re healthy, of course. Then throw in Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco and Taijuan Walker, and this team looks built for October. But it all starts at the top.

Most teams that make the postseason are lucky to have one true ace on their staff. The Mets will have two, a power move that boosts their chances of winning the World Series for the first time since 1986. If they’re healthy, of course.

It has been over a year since deGrom pitched in a big league game. Who knows for sure if he will be the same guy. He struggled in his last rehab start, allowing several home runs for Triple-A Syracuse. He had hiccups elsewhere on his road back. Questions about his durability and how the shoulder injury impacts him will likely linger for a while. But put that to the side for now. All that matters is that deGrom – the 2018 and 2019 NL Cy Young winner on track for multiple franchise records – is healthy enough to pitch again in a Mets uniform.

At his peak, he’s nearly unhittable.If the deGrom of old returns, what the Mets will have is special. Nothing is ever guaranteed in sports, but having to face him and Scherzer at the peak of their powers in October will be a brutal out for any team.

