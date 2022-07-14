The most-anticipated game of the summer in town could bring its most-anticipated return.

It is not necessarily Plan A. But there is a chance Jacob deGrom will make his season debut for the Mets in the Subway Series opener against the Yankees on July 26 at Citi Field. DeGrom will make a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday night. If all goes well, that could be his final minor-league appearance.

The New York Post reports:

Team officials have discussed various scenarios for deGrom slotting into the rotation. After deGrom’s start for Syracuse, the Mets plan to organize a camp game for him in Port St. Lucie next week — the minor league schedule will be blank during the All-Star break — before potentially activating the right-hander. One possibility is having him pitch on July 24 against the Padres at Citi Field. But if it’s decided he needs extra rest, deGrom might pitch the opener of the Subway Series two days later. Mets officials also haven’t ruled out the possibility of an additional minor league rehab start after the break if they feel it’s warranted.

The Mets’ ace has already gone a calendar year without pitching in a big league game. His last appearance for the Amazins was July 7 of last year. DeGrom has looked good so far in a pair of Single-A rehab starts. He has dominated overpowered hitters while hitting 100 mph with his fastball in both games as he works his way back from a right scapula injury.

The Mets’ rotation, assuming all continues to go well with deGrom, is beginning to get healthy. Max Scherzer has looked great in his two starts since returning from an oblique injury. Tylor McGill (shoulder) is still a ways away, but indications are the Mets won’t necessarily push to add a starter at the August 2 trade deadline as long as they feel comfortable with deGrom’s status.

The Yankees, on the other hand, may need to go to market. Luis Severino will have an MRI on his shoulder Thursday after exiting Wednesday’s win over the Reds with shoulder tightness after two innings. Jameson Taillon has been ineffective for weeks now, and Nestor Cortes is slowing down as well. Domingo German and JP Sears are potential internal options if the Yankees don’t want to make a deal.

