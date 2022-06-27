New York has the best two teams in baseball.

It also has the clear-cut two most valuable players in the sport, according to Mike Francesa. The WFAN legend believes Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge are the no-doubt MVP picks in the National and American Leagues, respectively.

“How many big hits have you seen Judge get this year? How many big hits have you seen Alonso get this year?” Francesa said on his latest BetRivers podcast.

“Right now, you couldn’t give the MVP to anybody else in either league. These are your MVPs. And you’ve watched them literally carry their teams at times this year.”

Alonso leads the big leagues in RBI with 69 and he is second in home runs with 22. He is batting .281 with a .360 on-base percentage and his .567 slugging percentage is eighth in the majors. He has helped the Mets maintain a five-game lead atop the NL East despite injuries to their pitching staff and a resurgence by the reigning World Series champion Braves. The Mets’ 47-27 record leads the NL, although the Dodgers are nipping at their heels at 45-26.

Judge leads the majors with 28 home runs. He is tied for fourth with 56 RBI and is batting .294 with a .370 OBP. Judge is slugging .643, third-best in MLB. He had a pair of walk-off hits this past weekend as the Yankees split a four-game set with the Astros. Judge had a ninth-inning RBI single to beat Houston on Thursday night, then blasted a three-run home run in the 10th inning on Sunday.

The Yankees have the best record in baseball at 53-20. They lead the AL East by 11 games and have a seven-game edge over the Astros for the best record in the AL. The Yankees’ plus-144 run differential is the best in the sport by 12 runs (the Dodgers are second at plus-132).

James Kratch can be reached at [email protected]