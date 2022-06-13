Robinson Canó is playing in his first minor league game since 2005, excluding rehab assignments, on Spongebob Night for the El Paso Chihuahuas (h/t @Josh_Suchon) pic.twitter.com/7C0lnibC5R — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 12, 2022

Robinson Cano made his El Paso Chihuahuas debut this weekend. It was Nickelodeon Night on Saturday, so the ‘Huas rocked SpongeBob Squarepants uniforms. It was also the usual “Fireworks Spectacular Saturday.” Oh, and Cano also put on a show.

The former Yankees and Mets star is off to a good start in El Paso. Cano has played two games since accepting a Triple-A assignment following a short stint with the Padres. He’s 3-for-9 (.333) with a double, three RBI, two runs and a .400 OBP. He was the designated hitter in both games against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

Hey, 1-for-3 every day gets you in the Hall of Fame.

It is kind of cool that Cano — who will turn 40 in October — actually wants to do this. The fact he is no longer a productive Major League player seems pretty much beyond debate at this point. The Mets also agreed to eat over $37 million in remaining salary when they dumped him earlier this year. So it’s not like he isn’t going to get paid. Moreover, El Paso isn’t exactly on the top of the list of places to spend your summer. But if Cano wants to be there, God bless.

Also, a side note: Don’t tell me MLB teams can’t pay minor leaguers living wages, but they are able to crank out all these ridiculous gimmick uniforms. The Chihuahuas auctioned off the SpongeBob duds for a kids charity, so it was for a good cause. And I’m sure they’re cheaper to make than we’d think. Still.

A quick perusal of the Chihuahuas’ home schedule indicates they’re also going to roll out “Black Panther” jerseys and change their name to the Margaritas later this season. I’ve just never gotten the infatuation. If I want to go to a Somerset Patriots game, I don’t need them wearing Chewbacca uniforms to help finalize my decision.

