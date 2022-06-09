Charles Barkley is not impressed with Leon Rose’s Knicks rebuild so far.

The Hall of Famer and TNT analyst teed off on the team’s current roster. He went as far as to say it is comparable to the Orlando Magic, who have the No. 1 pick in this year’s NBA draft.

“They’re not close at all,” Barkley said, according to The Post. “Thjey probably only got about two-to-three guys who are actually NBA starters, so the No. 1 thing they got to do is get some talent.”

The Knicks finished 37-45 this past season and missed the playoffs after a surprise postseason appearance in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s first season. This came despite the emergence of RJ Barrett as a 20-points-per-game guy, as Julius Randle’s backslide and the Kemba Walker debacle pushed the Knicks back down the standings.

“It’s really unfortunate,” Barkley said. “Because we need the Knicks to be competitive and right now they’re not competitive.”

The Knicks have been cast aside by a number of marquee free agents in recent years, and their cap situation will preclude them from being significant players on this summer’s market. But they are expected to be a contender for the Mavericks’ Jalen Brunson. The Knicks own the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft.

There has been speculation about a trade for Jazz all-star Donovan Mitchell, a Westchester native. But it is unclear if Utah plans to move him this offseason. And even if it did, the Knicks would have a hard time putting together a suitable package to acquire him — something that may require giving up Barrett. But Jazz star Rudy Gobert could be a more realistic target — and perhaps a better fit.