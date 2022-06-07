The Yankees are going to see Gary Sanchez this week for the first time since the March trade to Minnesota.

A deal that was two years too late? Maybe three?

In hindsight, it is a bit remarkable how long they stuck with Sanchez. How much tolerance there was for his poor defense and lack of hustle. How much misplaced faith there was in his ability to hit like it was 2017 again, despite obvious results to the contrary. Heck, they fired Joe Girardi in part to cater to Sanchez. And it was all for naught.

It’s ironic this three-game series with the Twins comes now. Because the past with Sanchez will likely prove prologue with the current roster fiascos — ones general manager Brian Cashman seems determined to muscle through against all logic.

Joey Gallo obviously has to go. But the Yankees are going to keep deluding themselves when a pitcher manages to hit his bat with the ball every couple of weeks. Sure, they could trade him if they were realistic about the return. But they won’t be. And it’s unlikely Cashman will designated him for assignment and admit defeat.

Aaron Hicks is clearly not the answer as an everyday center fielder. But he’s in the fourth year of a seven-year, $70 million deal. And these are Hal Steinbrenner’s Yankees. So what do you think is going to happen? Nothing. Hicks will stick around for this season and beyond.

Miguel Andujar deserves better, whether it is a permanent spot with the big league club or a trade to a city that will give him that. But the Yankees will probably keep him stuck in this Quadruple-A purgatory. Why would they act on his latest trade demand when they’ve stiff armed prior requests?

The Yankees held onto Sanchez too long. And now they seem determined to do the same with Andujar, Gallo and Hicks. It’s just a nuisance now, when everything is going well in June. But it’s not good business if you want to win in October.

