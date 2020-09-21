Gary Sanchez has been struggling through an absolutely disastrous 2020 season. Now, in the final stretch, it seems he’s rounding into form.

It’s been a rough year for Gary Sanchez. The New York Yankees catcher just couldn’t get it going on offense for the longest time. Obviously, that brought the Gary haters on Twitter out in full form, which is never fun for anyone.

But now, it looks like Sanchez may be rounding into form just in time for the postseason.

One look at his stat line tells the horrid story. Even including his recent hot streak, Sanchez is hitting well under .200 and piling up strikeouts.

But lately, he’s begun to find his groove again.

Gary Sanchez is now 8-26 (.307) over his last seven games with 3 HR and 9 RBI. The Kraken is officially back. — Dan Rourke (@DanAlanRourke) September 19, 2020

And as Yankee fans are aware, when Sanchez gets going on one of his hot streaks, there is no more dangerous a hitter in baseball.

The Boston Red Sox were certainly aware of that on Friday night. With two outs in the top of the ninth, Sanchez launched a game-tying home run.

The Red Sox broadcast just grunting their way thru the call of the Gary Sánchez homer has me cracking up pic.twitter.com/GTtANrFwVa — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) September 19, 2020

That solo shot set the stage for a dramatic extra-inning Yankees win.

Sanchez was also responsible for the Bombers’ first two runs of the game, driving them in on an RBI double in the seventh.

Gary Sanchez puts the Yankees on the board in the 7th. Watch LIVE: https://t.co/AJZRCwuw68 pic.twitter.com/hmvDs8Tkdw — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 19, 2020

He’s returned to his roots, which is essentially just hitting the ball as hard as he can.

Two more hard-hit balls for Gary Sanchez tonight. 12 of his 21 batted balls since Sept. 11 have been classified as hard-hit (95+ MPH exit velocity). He's now hitting .280/.357/.640 in his last 7 games with 2 HR and 8 RBI. — Seth Rothman (@SethDRothman) September 19, 2020

But that’s just one game. The important message here is that if Sanchez stays hot for the remainder of the year, the Yankees postseason lineup is completely circular. Anybody can hit one out at any moment. It’s a pitcher’s absolute nightmare scenario.

Hopefully, Sanchez has officially put his struggles behind him. If this is the kind of production the Yankees get from the eighth spot in the lineup, they’re going to wreak havoc come October.