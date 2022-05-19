It’s not the worst-case scenario, but it isn’t good.

Mets right-hander Max Scherzer is expected to be out 6-8 weeks after suffering a moderate-to-high grade left oblique strain on Wednesday night against the Cardinals. That means they will be down three starters — Jacob deGrom, Tylor McGill and Scherzer — in the foreseeable future.

This is typically where the Mets would throw their hands up, lament their star-crossed existence and then gradually implode on the field. But times have changed in Flushing. Even though the team has slowed a bit recently, it still has the second-best record in the National League and a six-game lead atop the NL East. Buck Showalter is a manager capable of weathering this storm. And, most importantly, owner Steve Cohen is going to do whatever it takes to win.

Right now, that may swinging a big trade for another starter to hold down the fort until the rotation returns to health.

The Reds are reportedly ready to deal Luis Castillo and/or Tyler Mahle. Is it too early for the Red Sox to give up and deal Nathan Eovaldi or Rich Hill? What about the Athletics’ Frankie Montas? Or if you really want to get wild, the Dodgers’ David Price?

The Mets’ ability to spend whatever is necessary allows them to take as big a swing as the moment calls for. It also gives them the flexibility to prioritize proven big leaguers over promising prospects. They don’t need to get a pennant race-changing arm; they have two of those already in deGrom and Scherzer. They just need to bridge the gap until their aces are back up and running.

It’s possible the Mets could stand pat, wait things out and be OK. But it’s likely too big of a risk. The Braves are going to wake up at some point and the Phillies could do the same. The search for a bat to protect Pete Alonso has to be put on the backburner for now.

