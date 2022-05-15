We won’t know exactly where the New York Knicks are picking in the 2022 NBA Draft for a few more days, but that doesn’t stop the mock drafts from coming.

Most outlets (including this one) have the Knicks selecting at 11, which is the most likely outcome by an overwhelming margin.

Here’s where the Knicks could fall in the lottery with pick odds (per Tankathon):

#1 — 2.0%

#2 — 2.2%

#3 — 2.4%

#4 — 2.8%

#11 — 77.6%

#12 — 12.6%

#13 — 0.4%

#14 — >0.0%

Just like every other team, the Knicks can jump into the top four. In total, New York has a 9.4% chance to leap into that top four. We will know on Tuesday night when the NBA Draft Lottery goes down. For now, Knicks fans can only pray for luck with the ping pong balls.

Here’s a look at who the experts are projecting the Knicks to draft:

Bleacher Report — Jonathan Wasserman

Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin (2002)

“Davis would give the Knicks another shot-creator and scorer, while his toughness and knack for making shots in big moments should suit him well for New York’s spotlight.”

CBS Sports — David Cobb

Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona (2002)

“Mathurin’s length and ability to rise up to get a look late in the shot clock should serve him well at the next level. The jury is out on his defensive ceiling, but he has the tools and talent to become a solid two-way player over time.”

The Ringer — Kevin O’Connor

Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor (2003)

“Tom Thibodeau wants his young guys to earn their minutes and Sochan has the qualities of a player who could do that quickly. Sochan is the type of player Thibs would build if he were playing NBA 2K. At Baylor, Sochan showed multi-positional versatility, defensive intelligence, and a relentless motor. Sochan’s habit of being a contagious tone-setter would also be a breath of fresh air compared to Julius Randle, who slogs on defense. I’d dump Randle to the highest bidder and focus on building around Sochan, Obi Toppin, RJ Barrett, and the rest of New York’s young core. Sign me up for that future.”

For The Win — Bryan Kalbrosky

Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona (2002)

“This mock draft placement is a bit lower than the consensus opinion on Bennedict Mathurin, but it’s not for lack of talent.

After a solid freshman season that caught our attention, Mathurin had a good sophomore campaign for Arizona. He got more opportunities to play with the ball in his hands, and I think he can be a microwave scorer in the NBA.

My biggest concern for Mathurin, though, is his defense. Players with his defensive output tend not to hear their names called very early on draft night, and when they do, it’s rare that they stick around the league.”

Elite Sports NY — Danny Small

Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky (2003)

“Sharpe is the biggest mystery in the draft given the fact that he didn’t play a single game for Kentucky this year. Once thought as a potential top-five pick, Sharpe will fall a bit, but his sheer talent will keep him in the lottery.

Despite his lack of experience, Sharpe has all the physical tools to be an NBA player. He’s more of a wing than a ballhandler, but he could develop into a guy the Knicks rely on to create his own shot.

Do we even have to discuss the Kentucky-Knicks connection at this point? Sure, Kenny Payne is off to Louisville, but we don’t expect this Kentucky-Knicks pipeline to dry up anytime soon. After all, Leon Rose and Worldwide Wes are still running the show in MSG.”