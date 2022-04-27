Buck Showalter was salty — as you would expect — after the Mets‘ getaway game.

The Amazins lost to the Cardinals, 10-5. JD Davis left the game after becoming the latest Met to be hit by a pitch. And the benches cleared with some light scuffling after reliever Yoan Lopez brushed back Nolan Arenado in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Mets manager told reporters Lopez did not intentionally throw at Arenado. But even if he did, the pitch, while up and in, did not appear to be that close to hitting the star third baseman. So did Showalter think Arenado’s angry response was over the top?

“I’ll let them handle their players,” he said. “I know our player (Pete Alonso) got hit in the head and went to first base.”

Showalter was referring to Alonso getting plunked in the head during Tuesday night’s game in St. Louis.

The benches have cleared after Yoan López threw up and in at Nolan Arenado. pic.twitter.com/VieEPQSKuu — SNY (@SNYtv) April 27, 2022

Nineteen Mets batters have been hit this season with several injury scares to key players. Initial X-rays on Davis’ foot were negative, but Showalter said he does not know how serious his injury is (he left Wednesday’s game).

Davis got hit in the top of the eighth inning; Lopez then went up and in on Nolan Arenado in the bottom half of the frame. Arenado took exception to the brushback pitch, tempers flared and then the dugouts and bullpens cleared. Arenado and Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp were ejected.

Showalter told reporters before the game the Mets contacted MLB with concerns about pitchers being unable to get sufficient grip on the baseball.

“It’s a concern,” he said. “It’s about safety and health. Trying to get your hands around why is important. It’s pretty obvious it’s an issue. We’re not talking about balls that are grazing people’s feet. We’re lucky. We’re very lucky that we’re sitting here, with the number of balls that have been at the head and the neck and the face, that we haven’t had some real serious injury.”