Everything is coming up Mets.

The Amazins put together a five-run rally with two outs in the top of the ninth to stun the Cardinals, 5-2, on Monday night in St. Louis. And then came the real victory: Jacob deGrom is apparently on the road to recovery.

The ace’s recent MRI and CT scans showed “considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula,” the Mets said, and he will be able to begin “loading and strengthening of the shoulder.” That does not mean deGrom will start throwing immediately — there is no timetable for when he will yet, according to Newsday’s Tim Healey — but he will begin the process toward working his way to throwing again.

The Mets are now a Major League-best 13-5 this season after the win over the Cardinals. But they need deGrom back, healthy and paired with Max Scherzer to be a serious World Series contender. And it appears things are on a good track for the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

As for the comeback win: Here are the cliffnotes, via The Associated Press:

New York was down to its final strike (down 2-0) when Mark Canha hit a grounder to third. (Cardinals third baseman Nolan) Arenado, awarded a Gold Glove in each of his nine major league seasons, fielded the ball cleanly behind the bag but took his time making an off-balance throw to first.

The ball sailed high for an error that allowed Eduardo Escobar to score from second, making it 2-1. Canha was credited with an infield single.

Jeff McNeil doubled, sending pinch-runner Travis Jankowski to third, and (Dominic) Smith hit a sharp one-hopper that was snagged by sprawling first baseman Paul Goldschmidt behind the bag.

But closer Giovanny Gallegos (0-1) was late covering first, and Smith beat him to the bag with a headfirst dive. McNeil never stopped coming around third and slid in safely at the plate ahead of Gallegos’ throw, giving the fired-up Mets a 3-2 lead.

(Brandon) Nimmo then lofted the first pitch from lefty reliever T.J. McFarland over the fence in the right-field corner.