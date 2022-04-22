It took 15 months, but we’re finally here.

Francisco Lindor is capturing the hearts of Mets fans right before our eyes. It was hard to believe that could be done after such a tumultuous first season in Queens.

When the All-Star shortstop came over to New York in a January 2021 trade, the possibilities were endless. But it was met with a slump and a Lindor-Jeff McNeil feud the former tried to pathetically cover up with a fugazi “raccoon vs. rat” debate. Before we knew it, Lindor and running buddy Javy Baez were flashing thumbs-down symbols to fans in late August. It seemed the big city was way out of his league league.

But we’re now two weeks into Lindor’s second season and the flashy infielder has blossomed into a fan favorite.

The 28-year-old put the Mets on the board Thursday with a solo home run in the first inning. It opened up the floodgates. The team scored five in the first three innings as part of a 6-2 win over the Giants. The victory capped a series win that saw New York take three of four.

The solo shot was Lindor’s fourth home run and 10th RBI in 14 games. He had just one homer to three RBIs through 14 games last year. His production from the plate, skills in the field, and overall consistency have played a big role in the Mets’ 10-4 start.

People think this market is impossible to play in. And it could certainly feel that way at times. But you just have to produce. The opinion of players can change dramatically, and they have for Lindor in just two short weeks.

