Immanuel Quickley is taking a tour of New York ballparks. One night after going to a Mets game at Citi Field, he’s at Yankee Stadium to see the Yankees play the Guardians. Is Quickley becoming New York’s biggest baseball fan?

At Citi Field yesterday, Immanuel Quickley has made his way to Yankee Stadium tonight pic.twitter.com/d0Ykb4oDhd — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 22, 2022

IQ is repped by Roc Nation Sports. Dominic Smith and Robinson Cano are both Roc Nation Sports guys as well. Since Quickley is a man of the people, he’s stopping over at Yankee Stadium to make sure no one feels left out.

The point guard is a fan favorite in Madison Square Garden. That’s no surprise considering he posted two triple-doubles in the last four games of the season. Knicks fans couldn’t get enough of Quickley down the stretch.

Now we just have to ask: Is IQ a Mets or Yankees fan? The fact that Quickley is wearing Mets gear at Citi Field but doesn’t have pinstripes on at Yankee Stadium might tell us all we need to know.

There are always going to be New York fence-sitters who say “I just root for New York.” It’s tough to be a fan of both teams in this town.

My definitive take on the matter: New Yorkers can have one sport where they “just root for New York.” You need to pick sides somewhere on the fandom spectrum.

Maybe you just love baseball so much that you watch both teams enough to have a vested interest in the Mets and Yankees. On the flip side, maybe you don’t love baseball but you’ll pull for either team that makes the postseason.

That’s acceptable in one sport. Just one.

People who root for all New York teams in all New York sports are weird. At that point, are you even a real New York sports fan or just someone who has cable instead of Netflix?