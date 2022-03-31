Julius Randle says he wants to stay in New York, but his actions speak louder than words.

There are unconfirmed reports floating around that Julius Randle wants out of New York. Although he’s denying these reports, anyone with eyes can see that he’s not happy. It’s not crazy to think Randle and the New York Knicks are preparing to part ways.

“That’s not true, bro. That’s just not true. Simple as that, it’s not true at all,” Randle said after New York’s loss to Charlotte on Wednesday.

Randle has loudly stated that he wants to bring a championship to New York over his three seasons with the Knicks. At times, it looked like Randle might actually spend the rest of his career in orange and blue.

“My goal, and what I work hard for, is to make the city proud, to make the fans proud. I play for my teammates, I play for my family It’s as simple as that, bro. Nothing more than that,” he said. “From the inside looking out it is what it is. You know? I understand that a lot of times you’ve got to just let your game do the talking and go from there. Like I said, I love the city. My family loves it here. I’m a Knick. That’s what I love. I love being a Knick.”

These are all great quotes that make it look like Randle is invested, but actions speak much louder than words. This entire season has been an ongoing struggle between Randle and whoever is within his blast radius.

Chucking the basketball and storming off the court after a hard-fought victory? Check.

Randle knows that buzzer means we WON right??? pic.twitter.com/RYxDEDySm3 — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) March 29, 2022

Bashing the fans at Madison Square Garden and antagonizing them with a thumbs-down gesture? Check.

Julius Randle on what the thumbs down here was all about: "Shut the fuck up." Knicks got loudly booed earlier in the game. https://t.co/XdPamFDVix — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 7, 2022

Lackadaisical defense and pouting on the court when his shot isn’t falling? Check.

This play was arguably weirder to me because he just decided not to put his arms up to contest for some reason after doing a good job of keeping Lavine in front. He seems mentally broken right now. https://t.co/NbmGebFnb9 pic.twitter.com/cOXLxq4rFL — ShwinnyPooh (@shwinnypooh) March 29, 2022

Boycotting the media because he doesn’t agree with the coverage? Check.

"The team didn't make me available. That's it." Julius Randle discusses the Knicks being fined by the NBA for not making him available to speak to the media: pic.twitter.com/e1erduMkgH — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 23, 2022

Taking unnecessary technical fouls in crucial situations because he’s frustrated for one reason or another? Check.

Desmond Bane and Julius Randle got into it during a timeout. pic.twitter.com/hMrIHlozHf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 3, 2022

An overall lack of leadership and accountability? Check.

Julius Randle ignoring Obi Toppin and leaving him on the ground is Knicks fan torture. Something needs to change. pic.twitter.com/uRxNjC4Rrp — Packrip Ewing (@PackripEwing) January 29, 2022

If Randle really wants to be in New York for the long haul, he has a strange way of showing it. If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.

We don’t know for sure if there are talks in Randle’s camp about orchestrating a trade out of New York, but talk is cheap. Randle’s actions are doing all the talking right now.