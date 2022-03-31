julius randle
Julius Randle says he wants to stay in New York, but his actions speak louder than words.

There are unconfirmed reports floating around that Julius Randle wants out of New York. Although he’s denying these reports, anyone with eyes can see that he’s not happy. It’s not crazy to think Randle and the New York Knicks are preparing to part ways.

“That’s not true, bro. That’s just not true. Simple as that, it’s not true at all,” Randle said after New York’s loss to Charlotte on Wednesday.

Randle has loudly stated that he wants to bring a championship to New York over his three seasons with the Knicks. At times, it looked like Randle might actually spend the rest of his career in orange and blue.

“My goal, and what I work hard for, is to make the city proud, to make the fans proud. I play for my teammates, I play for my family It’s as simple as that, bro. Nothing more than that,” he said. “From the inside looking out it is what it is. You know? I understand that a lot of times you’ve got to just let your game do the talking and go from there. Like I said, I love the city. My family loves it here. I’m a Knick. That’s what I love. I love being a Knick.”

These are all great quotes that make it look like Randle is invested, but actions speak much louder than words. This entire season has been an ongoing struggle between Randle and whoever is within his blast radius.

Chucking the basketball and storming off the court after a hard-fought victory? Check.

Bashing the fans at Madison Square Garden and antagonizing them with a thumbs-down gesture? Check.

 

Lackadaisical defense and pouting on the court when his shot isn’t falling? Check.

Boycotting the media because he doesn’t agree with the coverage? Check.

Taking unnecessary technical fouls in crucial situations because he’s frustrated for one reason or another? Check.

An overall lack of leadership and accountability? Check.

If Randle really wants to be in New York for the long haul, he has a strange way of showing it. If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, it’s a duck.

We don’t know for sure if there are talks in Randle’s camp about orchestrating a trade out of New York, but talk is cheap. Randle’s actions are doing all the talking right now.

Danny Small
Knicks, Nets, NY/NJ college hoops, and sports betting reporter. Mostly basketball, but a little bit of everything when it comes to NY sports. Never had the makings of a varsity athlete.