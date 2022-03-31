Between Brian Cashman’s whining and 21 exclusive Amazon Prime games, it’s a bad day to be a New York Yankees fan.

Are you a fan of the New York Yankees? Sorry to hear that. Right now, the organization doesn’t really care about you — at all.

There are valid concerns among the fanbase that the organization hasn’t done enough to build a World Series contender this offseason. If that makes you queazy, don’t worry, the Yankees won the World Series in 2017. At least, that’s what general manager Brian Cashman believes:

“The only thing that stopped [us] was something that was so illegal and horrific,” Cashman told Andy McCullogh of The Athletic. “So I get offended when I start hearing we haven’t been to the World Series since ’09. Because I’m like, ‘Well, I think we actually did it the right way.’ Pulled it down, brought it back up. Drafted well, traded well, developed well, signed well. The only thing that derailed us was a cheating circumstance that threw us off.”

Unfortunately, Cashman wasn’t finished relitigating the 2017 World Series:

“It does bother me when people say we haven’t been to the World Series since ’09. We did it all right, by building it to a certain level that could have gotten us to a World Series — if not for something else. But hey! We’re back at it. Every year, we’re still back at it. We’ve been qualifying for the postseason, and we’re going to take this team as far as we can get it, and hopefully we can push through.”

The 2017 ALCS will always cut deep for Yankees fans, but it’s time for the front office to move on. The 2017 season has nothing to do with why the Yankees came up short in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Get better or get lost.

Adding insult to injury, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post is reporting that the Yankees will have 21 exclusive games on Amazon Prime this season.

Do you pay a boatload for cable? Too bad. If you are a diehard who watches all 162, it’s time to pony up $139 yearly to Jeff Bezos.

Once you are subscribed to Amazon Prime, dig deep into your wallet for AppleTV+ and Peacock. All three of these streaming services will have exclusive games this season and expect the Yankees to be featured a lot on these platforms because they are the Yankees.

On the bright side, cable, Amazon Prime, AppleTV+, Peacock, and whatever other streaming services join the party will wind up being cheaper than season tickets.