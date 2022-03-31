Which shortstops should you consider in your fantasy draft?

We’re getting you ready for your fantasy baseball drafts this week. We’ve already covered the top fantasy players at catcher, first base and second base.

Now, we’re going to avoid the shift and move to the other side of the diamond to shortstop.

One important note: We aren’t including Fernando Tatis Jr. in our top ten at this time. His injury is going to keep him out of the lineup to start the season and his injury history is a concern. But, obviously, the talent is there for him to be a game-changer for your team.

1. Trea Turner, Dodgers

Turner is a legit leadoff hitter who will steal bases and score a ton of runs at the top of the Dodgers’ potent offense. He’s a safe bet to put up huge numbers and is worthy of a first round pick.

2. Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

Bichette will benefit defensively from the addition of Matt Chapman at third, but his bat is why we care. He’s in a loaded lineup — maybe the deepest in the league. And he’s a big part of their power.

3. Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

Bogaerts will benefit from the addition of Trevor Story, who will move to second base to keep him at short. He’s an elite bat who you shouldn’t think twice about selecting.

4. Francisco Lindor, Mets

We really like Lindor to bounce back to being an elite offensive shortstop this year. The additions made to the lineup in the offseason will give him more opportunities to drive in runs and more pop behind him to drive him in.

5. Wander Franco, Rays

The superstar prospect arrived last year and lived up to the hype. Franco is everything you would want in a baseball player, and he’ll be the centerpiece of the Rays’ offense this year.

6. Carlos Correa, Twins

We’re fascinated to see how Correa’s move to Minnesota turns out. He’ll have to deal with tough weather the first and last months of the season playing outdoors, but he’s a solid option. Just beware of his annual missed games.

7. Javier Baez, Tigers

Baez could have a big year in Detroit with the likely callups of Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene. He’s always been a potent bat, but he was able to cut down on the strikeouts with the Mets last year.

8. Tim Anderson, White Sox

Anderson makes a lot of contact; he’s a former batting champion. And the White Sox have a loaded lineup of their own with him being one of the key drivers near the top.

9. Corey Seager, Rangers

Seager got the bag to move to Texas after playing the role of hero in LA. He’ll have some support from Adolis Garcia and Marcus Semien, but there are holes in the lineup that scare us.

10. Jazz Chisholm, Marlins

Chisholm will score some runs with the addition of Jorge Soler in Miami. He’s a special talent who could make you look incredibly smart if you’re able to get him at the right spot in your fantasy draft.

Other Notables:

Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Oneil Cruz, Pirates

Jorge Polanco, Twins

Willy Adames, Brewers

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Yankees

Dansby Swanson, Braves