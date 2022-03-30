Who should you you draft at second base?

We’re getting you ready for your 2022 fantasy baseball drafts with our rankings of the best options around the diamond. Thus far we’ve offered our top tens at catcher and first base.

Now, let’s move to the middle of the infield and consider second base.

As a note, we’re going to rank players whose primary position is second base here. So players who might have the option to be put at second — like Trea Turner and Javier Baez — won’t be included.

1. Ozzie Albies, Braves

Albies isn’t a big guy but he hits like one. He has the ability to be a 30-30 guy and the Braves’ lineup will as potent as ever this season. As a switch-hitter, he’ll be in a run-producing role every day for the reigning champs.

2. Marcus Semien, Rangers

Yup, second base. And yup, Rangers. Semien signed a big-money deal with the Rangers to play second with Corey Seager getting the bag to play short; the Rangers committed $500 million to their middle infield. Semien put up MVP caliber numbers in Toronto and will be expected to do the same in Texas.

3. Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

Marte signed a nice extension earlier this week and is one of the more underrated players in baseball (we’ve begged the Yankees to go after him at the deadline previously). The young lineup is coming around him and he’ll put up numbers; he also might have outfield eligibility as well.

4. Trevor Story, Red Sox

You might need to wait a week or two to put him at second in your league but the idea is that Story will be the Red Sox primary second baseman now. And he’s going to really enjoy the Green Monster.

5. Jose Altuve, Astros

If we like the improve lineups around Marte and Merrifield, we have questions about how the departure of Carlos Correa impacts Altuve’s production this year. He’s still one of the better offensive second basemen in the game, however.

6. Whit Merrifield, Royals

He’ll also have outfield eligibility and could spend more time out there this season. He’s a complete player who will benefit from an improved lineup surrounding him this season. We can’t wait to see Bobby Witt Jr. in KC.

7. Brandon Lowe, Rays

We don’t talk about Brandon Lowe enough. He’s a really good player, and he’ll have Wander Franco next to him in the middle of the diamond for the Rays this season. If you play fantasy baseball, you know there’s great value here.

8. Jake Cronenworth, Padres

This is a guy who could have eligibility at two or even three positions this season and will give you good value at any of them. He’s got good pop and puts the ball in play. Even with Fernando Tatis Jr. missing the start of the season, he’ll put up numbers.

9. Jonathan India, Reds

Last year’s National League Rookie of the Year, India’s fantasy value is a question mark because of the losses in the lineup around him. We still like his ability to produce, but scoring and driving in runs might be at a premium for the Reds this year.

10. Nick Madrigal, Cubs

Madrigal missed most of last year because of an injury and was traded across Chicago in the (terrible) deal that sent Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox. Madrigal is an old school, makes a ton of contact guy who almost never strikes out; he has an NCAA record for fewest Ks. He won’t get you home runs but he’ll get on base.

Other Notables:

Jean Segura, Phillies

DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

Gleyber Torres, Yankees

Jeff McNeil, Mets

Ty France, Mariners

Adalberto Mondesi, Royals

Gavin Lux, Dodgers