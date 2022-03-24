How Sweet it is!

Welcome to the second weekend of the 2022 NCAA tournaments! The Sweet 16 gets kicked off today, and we’re here for it.

So, with that, here’s what we’re watching all day on Thursday:

MLB: Yankees @ Tigers — 1:05 PM ET

Yankees @ Tigers — 1:05 PM ET MLB: Marlins @ Mets — 6:10 PM ET

Marlins @ Mets — 6:10 PM ET CBB: Arkansas vs Gonzaga — 7:09 PM ET

Arkansas vs Gonzaga — 7:09 PM ET CBB: Michigan vs Villanova — 7:29 PM ET

Michigan vs Villanova — 7:29 PM ET CBB: Texas Tech vs Duke — 9:39 PM ET

Texas Tech vs Duke — 9:39 PM ET CBB: Houston vs Arizona — 9:59 PM ET

Houston vs Arizona — 9:59 PM ET NHL: Red Wings @ Islanders — 7:30 PM ET

Home cookin’ for Kyrie

The Mayor has spoken, and Kyrie is back — for home games! New York City has lifted its COVID restrictions and the Nets can now include Kyrie Irving in their lineups for home games.

That good news came before the Nets lost in Memphis on Wednesday night. But Kyrie was on fire yet again.

Tyreek hot takes

The Chiefs orchestrated a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, sending superstar receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five (5!) draft picks. The Jets were reportedly one of the two finalists for the deal, but the Dolphins paid a king’s ransom for Hill.

This was the best take we saw on Twitter after the deal yesterday.

When Statefarm didn’t protect you from losing your WR1 pic.twitter.com/4NqUDUaaX4 — 🐐🏆🥇 Ibaka Blocka Flame (@blange00) March 23, 2022

Knicks record books

During the Knicks’ outstanding win against the Hornets on Wednesday night, Evan Fournier broke John Starks’ record for most 3-pointers in a season in franchise history. Coach Thibs talked about the accomplishment postgame.

Tom Thibodeau called tonight's win vs. the Hornets "one of our best games of the year", and congratulated Evan Fournier for setting the new Knicks record for three-pointers in a season: "As crazy as [John Starks] is, he's held that record for a long time" pic.twitter.com/i0kbNTiXdU — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 24, 2022

Where there’s a Will…

Will Arnett showed up on TNT’s NHL pregame show on Wednesday night and “officially” tried out to help his beloved Maple Leafs in net. He took shots from the crew — including The Great One.