Prime Time is a man of his word.

Deion Sanders is arguably the best cornerback to ever play in the NFL. The hyped prospect at Florida State was the fifth overall pick in the incredibly deep 1989 NFL Draft and went on to a Hall of Fame career.

As a player, Prime Time talked. A lot. And he backed it up, regularly embarrassing great quarterbacks and great receivers. He took the ball away and took it to the house regularly, and made the Atlanta Falcons must-watch early in his career.

Sanders won two Super Bowls as a player. He also played in the World Series as a member of the Atlanta Braves. He was, with Bo Jackson, one of the unique players who excelled at two sports at the highest level.

Now, Sanders is the head coach at Jackson State University, an HBCU. And since taking that role in 2020, he has vowed to use his profile to raise the bar for HBCU football.

Recently, Sanders vowed to call out NFL teams that didn’t sent a representative to JSU’s pro day, which was held earlier this week. Apparently a few teams thought he was bluffing and blew off the event.

But a man known for his words didn’t mince them when the time came. And, as he did as a corner, Sanders backed up his promise to call out those teams that failed to show.

Thankfully, the Giants and Jets weren’t on the hit list.