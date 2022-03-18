March Madness continues all day Friday.

Where do we begin after Thursday’s wild round of games? Little ol’ Saint Peter’s took down Kentucky in the biggest upset of Day 1 in the NCAA Tournament.

Do you know what’s really exciting? The addition of Spring Training baseball games to our lists of what we’re watching. Here’s what’s on tap for Friday (other than the NCAA tournament):

MLB : Yankees @ Pirates — 1:05 PM ET

: Yankees @ Pirates — 1:05 PM ET NBA: Wizards @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET

Wizards @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET NBA: Blazers @ Nets — 7:30 PM ET

What we’re watching Saturday:

MLB: Mets @ Nationals — 6:05 PM ET

Mets @ Nationals — 6:05 PM ET MLB: Yankees @ Orioles — 1:05 PM ET

Yankees @ Orioles — 1:05 PM ET NHL: Stars @ Islanders — 2 PM ET

Stars @ Islanders — 2 PM ET NHL: Devils @ Oilers — 3 PM ET

Devils @ Oilers — 3 PM ET NHL: Rangers @ Lightning — 8 PM ET

What we’re watching Sunday:

MLB: Mets vs. Cardinals — 1:10 PM ET

Mets vs. Cardinals — 1:10 PM ET MLB: Yankees vs. Tigers — 1:05 PM ET

Yankees vs. Tigers — 1:05 PM ET NHL: Islanders @ Flyers — 2 PM ET

Islanders @ Flyers — 2 PM ET NHL: Rangers @ Hurricanes — 6 PM ET

Rangers @ Hurricanes — 6 PM ET NBA: Jazz @ Knicks — 7:30 PM ET

More March Madness

All weekend, our eyes will be on college hoops. From a Friday first-round marathon to games all day on Saturday and Sunday, we’re excited about more incredible games.

Here’s the full schedule again if you’re looking for your favorite team:

Saint Peter’s stole the show on Thursday. The tiny MAAC school from Jersey City took down big, bad Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. For now, Saint Peter’s is the Cinderella that no one saw coming.

They will play Murray St. on Saturday. Will the Peacocks turn into a pumpkin by then? We hope not.

This is March.

Rafael Nadal’s Streak Continues

Rafael Nadal is riding the hottest streak of his life. The all-time leader in Grand Slam championships on the men’s side is off to a 19-game winning streak to start the 2022 season.

Rafa took down Nick Kyrgios, one of his most heated rivals, to advance to the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters. Nadal will play 18-year-old prodigy Carlos Alcaraz in the semis. If Nadal is the GOAT, Alcaraz is the baby GOAT. His time is coming.

Bye, Bye Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers have Aaron Rodgers locked into a long-term deal, but his favorite target is heading west. The Packers are trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and a second-round pick.

Remember, the Jets traded Jamal Adams, a safety, for two firsts and a third. The NFL offseason continues.