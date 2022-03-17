Saint Peter’s can officially claim the title of Cinderella in the NCAA Tournament after taking down Kentucky.

Start a riot in Jersey City. Saint Peter’s is stealing the headlines on the first night of the NCAA Tournament. The Peacocks took down Kentucky, one of the bluest of blue bloods in college basketball.

This was the first win for a MAAC school since Siena beat Ohio St. in 2009. This is a monumental win for the conference.

Saint Peter’s showed zero fear against a team chock full of four- and five-star recruits. They looked like they belonged from the jump and that’s an attitude instilled by head coach Shaheen Holloway. Sure, everybody in the world picked Kentucky to win this game, but games aren’t won on paper.

Daryl Banks III and Doug Edert led the way for the Peacocks with 47 points as a duo. Banks III carried the burden of creating his own shot while Edert capitalized on his few opportunities. Although Edert came off the bench, he was the one hitting the biggest shots in the biggest moments.

The Peacocks are waiting on the Murray St.-San Francisco game now. They need to win one more game to make a Sweet 16. Why not?