March Madness unleashed all day!

Thursday is a great day to be a sports fan! The first full day of March Madness is upon us, and we get Spring Training games! What a time to be alive! Exclamation points for every sentence!

The Mets and Yankees get rolling this weekend, which is great because we’re going to be locked-in on hoops all day on Thursday. What team is your Cinderella this year?

If you’re looking for something local other than college hoops, here’s what you could watch tonight:

NHL: Islanders @ Rangers — 7:00 PM ET

The first shining moments

There are 16(!) first-round games today in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, starting in the South Region with #11 Michigan vs. #6 Colorado State at 12:15 PM ET. The day concludes with Midwest Region #1 seed Kansas vs TBD at approx. 9:57 PM ET.

Are you ready for 12+ hours of hoops? Get the popcorn — and caffeine — ready. And make sure your favorite gaming app has an adequate balance because it’s going down! Click on the link below for the entire schedule.

Heartbreak for Rutgers

It took two overtimes, but the first incredible finish of the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament was turned in by Rutgers and Notre Dame. Unfortunately, it was Notre Dame coming away with the win after midnight — on St. Patrick’s Day. We’ve got your full recap of the game.

KD not enough

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were feeling the March Madness vibes last night against the Dallas Mavericks. The two teams gave us an incredible game that, unfortunately, ended with Dallas escaping with the victory.

He is not of this world 🥶 pic.twitter.com/Hwvs0qrkPK — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 17, 2022

Put Pete in the Pen!

The Mets shared a fun video of Pete Alonso goofing with Sean Reid-Foley as they get ready to start their Spring Training games. It’s good to see Alonso in good spirits after his scary auto accident on the way to camp.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Mets (@mets)

Thursday Feel Good: Pt. I

It appears the Yankees are targeting players who grew up fans in their recent acquisition strategy. First, Gerrit Cole brings his childhood sign to his intro presser. Now, new shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa shows off his memories in the bleachers.

Thursday Feel Good: Pt. II

When the Jets re-signed Braxton Berrios, he immediately knew who to call: his parents. But who was next on his list?