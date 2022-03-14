Mets first baseman shared details Monday.

The New York Mets are opening Spring Training with thankful news. Pete Alonso, their star first baseman, was involved in a scary auto accident on the way to camp but appears to be okay.

This is what Pete Alonso’s car looked like after he was hit by a driver that ran a red light (via haleyralonso | IG) pic.twitter.com/c5exuqWzra — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 14, 2022

Alonso told the media Monday that a car ran a red light and hit his car, which flipped three times. His wife, who was in a car behind him, was able to help authorities on the scene.

Pete Alonso talks about his car accident yesterday. Says he’s thankful to be alive. pic.twitter.com/caKMkrGIZ8 — ESNY (@EliteSportsNY) March 14, 2022

Obviously Mets fans are glad Alonso appears to be physically okay after the accident, though he was clearly distraught when speaking about the incident.

With the additions the Mets have made in the offseason, hopes are sky-high for the 2022 season. And Alonso figures to play a prominent role in the middle of a lineup that has added Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha.