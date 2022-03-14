mets pirates
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mets first baseman shared details Monday.

The New York Mets are opening Spring Training with thankful news. Pete Alonso, their star first baseman, was involved in a scary auto accident on the way to camp but appears to be okay.

Alonso told the media Monday that a car ran a red light and hit his car, which flipped three times. His wife, who was in a car behind him, was able to help authorities on the scene.

Obviously Mets fans are glad Alonso appears to be physically okay after the accident, though he was clearly distraught when speaking about the incident.

With the additions the Mets have made in the offseason, hopes are sky-high for the 2022 season. And Alonso figures to play a prominent role in the middle of a lineup that has added Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha.

 

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.