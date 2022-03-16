Now we wait to see if they’ll play beyond the new end of the regular season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Major League Baseball released the revised schedules for teams. Opening Day is officially scheduled for April 7, which means there are a few games that needed a new place on the calendar.

Even though the new CBA was able to get some of the theoretically postponed games back on the calendar, the Mets needed to reschedule the first two series of the new year.

The Mets were supposed to start the season at Citi Field against the Washington Nationals. That series will now take place from Oct. 3-5, still in New York.

The other series that needed to be rescheduled was against the defending champion Atlanta Braves. Those games have been moved to two scheduled doubleheaders, both in Atlanta. The first will come on May 3, the other on Aug. 6.

The Mets open their Spring Training schedule at the Nationals on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.