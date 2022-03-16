Francisco Lindor New York Mets
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Now we wait to see if they’ll play beyond the new end of the regular season.

On Wednesday afternoon, Major League Baseball released the revised schedules for teams. Opening Day is officially scheduled for April 7, which means there are a few games that needed a new place on the calendar.

Even though the new CBA was able to get some of the theoretically postponed games back on the calendar, the Mets needed to reschedule the first two series of the new year.

The Mets were supposed to start the season at Citi Field against the Washington Nationals. That series will now take place from Oct. 3-5, still in New York.

The other series that needed to be rescheduled was against the defending champion Atlanta Braves. Those games have been moved to two scheduled doubleheaders, both in Atlanta. The first will come on May 3, the other on Aug. 6.

The Mets open their Spring Training schedule at the Nationals on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.