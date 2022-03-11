It’s getting dusty in here… we’re just so happy to have baseball back!

On Friday afternoon, Major League Baseball released an overhauled Spring Training schedule. With Opening Day slated for April 7, this is going to be a sprint to get ready and be ready to go.

And, again, there are a couple hundred free agents who still need jobs!

Here’s what we know about the Mets’ schedule before Opening Day — and the rest of the National League East.

🗓️ The Mets' revised Grapefruit League schedule is set, beginning next Friday against the Nationals. They'll have six days of workouts before games begin. The full schedule for NL East teams: pic.twitter.com/6mRQzPdVrR — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 11, 2022

So mark your calendar for eight days from today, Mets fans. Saturday, March 19 is your first opportunity to see Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha (and maybe more new faces) for the first time in a Mets jersey.

I guess the question now is: who starts the Spring Training opener? Max Scherzer or Jacob deGrom? And will the same guy get the ball on April 7?

This is far from the toughest question new manager Buck Showalter will need to answer before the regular season begins. But having two elite aces at the top of the rotation, one of whom just signed as a free agent before the lockout, does open the door to wonder who gets the ball to open the new campaign.