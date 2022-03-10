Cam Reddish is going to miss the rest of the season with a shoulder separation, but there is one caveat to this diagnosis.

The New York Knicks have an open spot in the rotation. Unfortunately, Cam Reddish is out for the rest of the regular season with a right shoulder separation per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish will miss the rest of the season with a right shoulder separation, sources tell ESPN. Reddish’s recovery timeline is expected to be in the six-week range, so he’ll be clear for a full summer of work ahead of the 2022-2023 season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 10, 2022

Wojnarowski mentions that Reddish will mist the rest of the season. That’s only partially true if the timeline for recovery is six weeks. On the off-chance that the Knicks play their way into the playoffs, Reddish could be healthy in time for a seven-game series.

That’s wishful thinking given how this season has gone, but crazier things have happened.

Reddish, 22, averaged 6.1 points and 1.4 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game with New York. He only appeared in 15 games after the trade, which means we haven’t seen much from the young win.

The Knicks were willing to part with a first-round pick and Kevin Knox to acquire Reddish. Although he was relegated to the fringes of the rotation prior to this injury, the Knicks are still invested in the third-year wing.

Like his teammate RJ Barrett, Reddish is up for an extension this offseason. The Knicks don’t need to extend Reddish. Per Spotrac, he is due to make just under $6 million in 2022-23 and will be eligible for the qualifying offer the next year.

With that said, if the Knicks feel like Reddish can be a part of the future, this summer might be the best time to work out a deal.