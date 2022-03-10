That’s Hall of Famer Tiger Woods!

Another day, another significant quarterback trade in the NFL. This time, it impacts the NFC East. But… does it help the Giants?

We also saw some other interesting player moves around the NFL, including the Seahawks releasing linebacker Bobby Wagner and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva retiring.

Meanwhile, we’re all still waiting for baseball — still.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

NBA : Nets @ Sixers — 7:30 PM ET

: Nets @ Sixers — 7:30 PM ET NHL: Jets @ Devils — 7 PM ET

Jets @ Devils — 7 PM ET NHL: Blue Jackets @ Islanders — 7:30 PM ET

Blue Jackets @ Islanders — 7:30 PM ET NHL: Rangers @ Blues — 8 PM ET

Rangers @ Blues — 8 PM ET CBB: All of it. All day. Inject it into our veins!

Still no baseball

After another arbitrary, meaningless, owner-imposed “deadline” of 6 PM ET passed while the players worked on a counter-offer to the owners demanding an international draft, Commissioner Rob Manfred cancelled another week of games. Now, April 14 is the earliest possible Opening Day.

As we wrote yesterday, rushing into an international draft could be a catastrophic disaster for Major League Baseball. The players responded to Manfred’s latest cancellation.

Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/XLnAvwkFpm — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) March 10, 2022

Tiger enters the Hall

On Wednesday evening, Tiger Woods was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame. He was introduced by his daughter, Sam.

And Sam stole the show.

One of us! One of us! cc: @DCComics Tune into @golfchannel to watch Tiger Woods be inducted into the #GolfHOF. pic.twitter.com/GiPwaTf50P — Golf Hall of Fame (@GolfHallofFame) March 10, 2022

Commander Carson

The day after they struck out trying to land Russell Wilson from Seattle, the Washington Commanders (that name still sucks) traded for a hypothetical starting quarterback.

Washington acquired Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts for a package of picks, including a swap of the their respective picks in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Knicks bury Mavs

The Knicks got off to a blazing start in Dallas on Wednesday night. Led by Julius Randle’s 26 points, they ran away with a 30-point win against the Mavs. We like the good Knicks. Maybe we could see them more often?