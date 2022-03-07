The NFL Draft Combine opened eyes.

Since the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, we’ve been weighing in with our predictions for the 2022 NFL Draft. There have been changes to the draft order and the players climbing — and sliding — along the way.

This past week, we watched most of the top prospects work out in Indianapolis at the annual Draft Combine. Some players blew the crowd away; others left a lot to be desired. It was the biggest group job interview in professional sports, and the players showed out.

With the combine in the books, here’s how we see the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft playing out.

ROUND ONE

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

After the combine, we’re sticking with Neal as our No. 1 overall pick for Jacksonville. He’s physically imposing and the Jags need to protect their franchise quarterback.

2. Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

If he makes it to them at No. 2, this should be a no-brainer. We’ve been saying it for months and everything still holds: he’s a Michigan man who showed good character and tremendous ability at a position of need for the Lions.

3. Houston Texans

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

This is a killer for the Giants and Jets, both of whom would love to get their hands on a player who could be swapped for Neal at the top of the draft. He’s a dominating lineman who would help the Texans’ offense in every way. They have lots of needs, but this is about the best player on the board.

4. New York Jets

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

He didn’t blow away the speed tests, but his instincts and playmaking ability make him the premier secondary player in this draft. We’ve had the Jets taking him all year, and we’re not wavering off that pick. And we don’t think he makes it to No. 10, to the Jets better take him here.

5. New York Giants

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

The Giants would love to get Ekwonu here, but we think he’ll be gone. If that’s the case, and Thibodeaux is still on the board, the Giants should jump at the ability to take a game-changing pass rusher.

6. Carolina Panthers

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

We’ve had the Panthers taking a quarterback more times than not, but we continue to be underwhelmed by this year’s class. On the other hand, there are some potentially great corners in this draft — and Sauce is the best. He’s big and fast and has the attitude that sells tickets. Carolina could build around Gardner.

7. New York Giants (from CHI)

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

Now the Giants come back and address their offensive line problems. Cross has been in the mix with Neal and Ekwonu as a consideration for the best offensive tackle in this class, and his workouts at the combine didn’t change that. If the Giants believe they need to be better up front, this should be an easy pick — and would make their first two picks a success.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

This is where the draft really starts getting interesting. Will someone feel strongly enough about a quarterback to feel the need to jump in front of Denver to pick one? If so, the Falcons would likely be happy to move back and address some of their needs later in the first round while adding picks. But if they stay, Walker is a tremendous athlete who would improve their defensive front.

9. Denver Broncos

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

We’ve had Ojabo all over the board lately, wondering if teams would consider his production at Michigan a product of rushing opposite Hutchinson. But his workouts at the combine showed that he has all the physical tools to be an explosive player at the next level.

10. New York Jets (from SEA)

Drake London, WR, USC

There will be a lot of fans out there screaming for an interior offensive lineman here, but there’s good value in later rounds for the Jets at that area. There isn’t a 6-5 receiver who could potentially change an entire offense the way London has shown with a mediocre USC team around him. This would be a big swing for the Jets.

11. Washington Commanders

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

We’re now moving Willis to QB1 on our draft board and sending him to Washington. He’s a great athlete who can move and showed the ability to spin it with the best quarterbacks in this class. We do think the concerns about Kenny Pickett’s hand size are overrated, but Willis did enough to make a case for him being the first quarterback selected.

12. Minnesota Vikings

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

A bull coming off the edge, Karlaftis would immediately step in and help improve the Vikings’ defensive front. The Vikings are in a transition right now and have a decision to make about their quarterback position, but their defense needs a lot of help.

13. Cleveland Browns

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

Davis ran a faster 40 than Patrick Mahomes at 341 pounds. Read that again. He’s a physical freak who could be a game wrecker for Cleveland in their defensive front. This fills a need in a big way (pun intended).

14. Baltimore Ravens

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Penning had a terrific combine, building on previous performances that have made him a clear first round pick. His work over the weekend made him a top-half of the round candidate, and the Ravens need to protect Lamar Jackson better.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU

With back-to-back picks here, the Eagles work on their defense. Lloyd is a playmaker inside who would become a captain of their defense almost immediately. Stingley, on the other hand, is a bit of an enigma. His freshman season made many believe he would eventually be a top-five pick. But two modest seasons and an inability to workout at the combine have hurt his draft stock. He would be a lottery ticket with huge upside for Philly here. But, with three picks in the first round, they can afford to make that leap.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

The Chargers’ defense left a lot to be desired this season, but their offense is a source of a lot of hope. So adding an impact player at linebacker makes sense and fills a need. Dean showed in the playoff that he’s a tremendous talent who can make plays all over the field.

18. New Orleans Saints

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

With such a remarkably fast, deep class of receivers, it feels crazy to wait until the 18th pick for the second receiver to come off the board. But that depth could give teams pause when jumping at a player in the first round when there aren’t as many impact players at other positions. The Saints need to replace Michael Thomas, and another Buckeye could be the perfect fit.

19. Philadelphia Eagles

Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

Green is a dominant guard who replaces a long-time starter in Philly. After going defense with their first two picks, stability in their offensive line should be a priority here. And Green would be a good fit.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

They passed on Dan Marino 30 years ago, but we don’t think they’ll let a local quarterback get past them this time. Pickett has the ability to be a starter in the NFL and the Steelers need to replace Big Ben. Their offensive line needs help, but if Pickett slides this far he won’t slide any further.

21. New England Patriots

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

The Patriots could go corner here, but they need another target for Mac Jones. And with an incredibly deep group of corners, the Patriots will likely feel there will be good value for them at that position later in the draft. Olave is a potential superstar; he reminds us of Terry McLaurin.

22. Las Vegas Raiders

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

A guy who had limited snaps over the past two years showed enough at the combine to get people to buy into his ability to be a game changer at receiver. And Vegas has a history of loving sex appeal at skill positions. He ran well and has great size. He feels like a Raider kinda pick.

23. Arizona Cardinals

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

This guy is as much a lottery ticket as anyone. He had limited snaps at Georgia before transferring to Florida State, where he was on a pedestrian team. But he has a ton of athletic ability and a big motor that will have him picked in the first round. The Cardinals need an edge rusher and he’s next on our board.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

So Dallas is going to cut Amari Cooper after giving the bag to Dak Prescott. You don’t do that and then hope to replace him with an expensive free agent (again). So the Cowboys could look to another Alabama receiver to replace him early in the draft.

25. Buffalo Bills

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Wyatt clearly established himself as a wrecking ball at Georgia and performed incredibly well at the combine, making him a potential Day One selection. The Bills’ defensive front needs size, and depth, and Wyatt would help them be better against the run immediately.

26. Tennessee Titans

Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

Harris ran in the 4.4s at the combine, excellent speed for a playmaking inside linebacker with better size than Dean. Tennessee needs to improve at linebacker and he could be an ideal pick here.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa

Linderbaum could be a candidate for a top-ten overall selection. But you rarely see centers go that high, and with all of the skill and speed at other positions, it’s possible he slides. If he does, someone will likely move up to get him before the 27th pick. And Pittsburgh could use a new center; we have them going quarterback, however. Tampa needs to help their offensive line and this would be an exceptional pick.

28. Green Bay Packers

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

He didn’t turn heads with his speed at the combine, but Burks is an elite playmaker who has drawn Deebo Samuel comparisons. If the Packers are going to move on from Devante Adamas, this would be a strong pick to replace him in their offense immediately.

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Mafe was one of the big winners at the combine. He ran incredibly well and showed really good mobility for a player with great size. His tape at Minnesota was terrific and his workouts confirmed that he’s a dangerous prospect. We have him jumping into the late first round and Miami could use an impact pass rusher here.

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

Another huge winner at the combine, some feel Hill could transition from safety to corner at the next level. He could also be a dangerous weapon in the return game. And if there’s anything Kansas City loves, it’s speed. Hill has that, and good size. This would be a home run for the Chiefs.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College

The Bengals need to protect Joe Burrow better. They have some other needs, but their first round pick should address their offensive line. Johnson worked out at both guard and center at the Senior Bowl and that versatility could help him earn a first round selection.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

So we’re settling on three quarterbacks in the first round. Corral is a good prospect who throws a good ball and had a nice career at Ole Miss. Detroit comes back at 34 and can look to address another need there, but having five years of control of a potential franchise quarterback makes sense for a team that will eventually need a new signal caller.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars — Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

34. Detroit Lions — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

35. Houston Texans — DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

36. New York Jets — Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

37. New York Giants — Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

38. New York Jets (from CAR) — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

39. Chicago Bears — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

40. Atlanta Falcons — Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

41. Denver Broncos — Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

42. Seattle Seahawks — Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

43. Washington Commanders — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

44. Minnesota Vikings — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

45. Cleveland Browns — Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

46. Baltimore Ravens — Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

47. Miami Dolphins — Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

48. Indianapolis Colts — Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

49. Los Angeles Chargers — Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

50. New Orleans Saints — Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

51. Philadelphia Eagles — Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

52. Pittsburgh Steelers — Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

53. New England Patriots — Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

54. Las Vegas Raiders — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

55. Arizona Cardinals — Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

56. Dallas Cowboys — Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

57. Buffalo Bills — JJ Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

59. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

60. Green Bay Packers — Sam Williams, DE, Mississippi

61. San Francisco 49ers — Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

62. Kansas City Chiefs — Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

63. Cincinnati Bengals — Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) — Damone Clark, LB, LSU

65. Jacksonville Jaguars — Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

66. Detroit Lions — David Bell, WR, Purdue

67. Houston Texans — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

68. New York Jets — Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

69. New York Giants — Jalen Wynermyer, TE, Texas A&M

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) — Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

71. Chicago Bears — Logan Hall, DL, Houston

72. Atlanta Falcons — Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson

73. Denver Broncos — Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

74. Seattle Seahawks — Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

75. Washington Commanders — Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

76. Minnesota Vikings — Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

77. Cleveland Browns — Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

78. Baltimore Ravens — Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State

79. New York Giants (from MIA) — Cameron Jurgens, OL, Nebraska

80. Indianapolis Colts — Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

81. Los Angeles Chargers — Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

82. Houston Texans (from NO) — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

83. Philadelphia Eagles — Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

84. Pittsburgh Steelers — Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

85. New England Patriots — Amare Barno, EDGE, Virginia Tech

86. Las Vegas Raiders — John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

87. Arizona Cardinals — Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

88. Dallas Cowboys — Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

89. Buffalo Bills — Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

90. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State

92. Green Bay Packers — Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

93. San Francisco 49ers — James Cook, RB, Georgia

94. Kansas City Chiefs — Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

95. Cincinnati Bengals — Nik Bonnito, EDGE, Oklahoma

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) — Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

97. Detroit Lions (comp) — Andrew Steuber, OT, Michigan

98. Baltimore Ravens (comp) — John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp) — Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

100. San Francisco 49ers (comp) — Thayer Munford, OL, Ohio State

101. Los Angeles Rams (comp) — Marquis Hayes, OG, Oklahoma

102. Jacksonville Jaguars — Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

103. Cleveland Browns (from DET) — Justin Shaffer, OG, Georgia

104. Carolina Panthers (from HOU) — Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

105. Seattle Seahawks (from NYJ) — Cade Otten, TE, Washington

106. Baltimore Ravens (from NYG) — Brandon Smith, EDGE, Penn State

107. New York Jets (from CAR) — Drake Jackson, DE, USC

108. Baltimore Ravens (from CHI) — Travis Jones, DT, UConn

109. Atlanta Falcons — EJ Perry, QB, Brown

110. Denver Broncos — Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

111. Seattle Seahawks — PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State

112. Washington Commanders — Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

113. New York Jets (from MIN) — Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

114. Cleveland Browns — Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

115. Baltimore Ravens — Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan

116. Miami Dolphins — Zachary Carter, DT, Florida

117. Indianapolis Colts — Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana

118. Los Angeles Chargers — Bryan Cook, S, Cincinnati

119. New Orleans Saints — Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech

120. Philadelphia Eagles — James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech

121. Miami Dolphins (from PIT) — DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas

122. New England Patriots — Obinna Eze, OT, TCU

123. Las Vegas Raiders — Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana

124. Baltimore Ravens (from ARI) — Logan Bruss, OL, Wisconsin

125. Dallas Cowboys — Luke Goedeke, OT, Central Michigan

126. Buffalo Bills — Zion Nelson, OT, Miami

127. Tennessee Titans — Dohnavan West, OG, Arizona State

128. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kevin Austin, Jr., WR, Notre Dame

129. Green Bay Packers — Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

130. San Francisco 49ers — Zach Harrison, DE, Ohio State

131. Kansas City Chiefs — Verone McKinley, S, Oregon

132. Cincinnati Bengals — Joshua Ezeudu, OG, North Carolina

133. Carolina Panthers (from LAR) — Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State

134. Baltimore Ravens (comp) — Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama

135. Baltimore Ravens (comp) — Jarrett Patterson, OL, Notre Dame

136. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp) — Brian Asamoah, LB, Oklahoma

137. Tennessee Titans (comp) — Cole Rutner, TE, Nevada

138. Green Bay Packers (comp) — Tre Sterling, S, Oklahoma State

139. Cincinnati Bengals (comp) — Jalen Caralon, S, Arkansas

140. Los Angeles Rams (comp) — Jermayne Lole, DT, Arizona State

New York Jets Projected Draft Class

4. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

10. Drake London, WR, USC

36. Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

38. Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

68. Jamaree Salyer, OG, Georgia

107. Drake Jackson, DE, USC

113. Ventrell Miller, LB, Florida

New York Giants Projected Draft Class

5. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

7. Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

37. Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

69. Jalen Wynermyer, TE, Texas A&M

79. Cameron Jurgens, OL, Nebraska