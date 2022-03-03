Are we…back to normal?

Huge news in the NFL today, per a memo obtained by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The league and its players association are suspending COVID-19 protocols immediately.

Here’s the memo that just went to clubs on the NFL and NFLPA suspending all COVID-19 protocols. No more masks, tracking devices, mandatory surveillance testing or capacity limits, unless required by state and local law. pic.twitter.com/TIdvfCWr9m — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 3, 2022

Individuals will no longer need to wear masks in facilities, regardless of vaccination status (unless state laws, local laws, or their teams require them to).

However, individuals who have COVID symptoms must report said symptoms and must test negative before entering their respective team’s facility. A positive test will need to result in a five-day isolation period.

We are finally returning to normal after two seasons of players missing games/practices and matchups being rescheduled. There were games on Tuesdays; there were Monday doubleheaders. It was a strange, bizarre, and sometimes scary two seasons. But it looks as if we’re on the brink of what the NFL was like in a pre-COVID world.