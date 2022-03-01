Mitchell Robinson’s tenure with the New York Knicks could be winding down.

Mitchell Robinson has been a New York Knicks success story to this point. There is no disputing that fact. He’s a capable starting center who the Knicks drafted in the second round. Despite his flaws, that’s a win for any scouting department, coaching staff, and organization, as a whole.

With that said, Robinson’s future with the Knicks is in limbo. SNY’s Ian Begley is reporting that Robinson’s camp and the Knicks are far apart on a possible extension after this season.

The fact that Robinson is openly questioning his team’s offensive scheme on Twitter isn’t a great sign either. This isn’t a direct shot at anyone in particular, but it shows that Robinson isn’t happy with how things are going this year.

Everyone knows when everybody gets involved and the ball moving and everyone touching the ball the energy and effort goes to another level let me as you this and be 100% with your answer how would you feel just running up and down the court for 48 or even for 20 minutes? — Mitchell Robinson (@23savage____) March 1, 2022

At times, Mitch can be an absolute force on both ends. He has shown the ability to be a defensive lynchpin and an effective rim-roller, but he can disappear at times on the floor.

Obviously, based on Robinson’s tweet, he feels like he’s not completely to blame for his ups and downs. Based on Begley’s reporting, the Knicks aren’t buying that narrative.

Without an extension, Robinson will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but the Knicks might still have options with the big man. Even if the Knicks don’t want to bring him back, a sign-and-trade could be an option.

The Dallas Mavericks are one team that could be interested in the big man’s services. They are currently running with a rotation of Dwight Powell and Maxi Kleber at center. Luka Doncic could use a rim-roller like Robinson, who can pretty much go up and get anything at the rim.

As it happens, Jalen Brunson could be one of the Knicks’ top targets this season and he stands to sign a much bigger deal than Robinson. A sign-and-trade swap involving the two could benefit both sides.

If not Brunson and the Mavs, maybe someone else. If the Knicks can’t reach a deal with Robinson, facilitating a sign-and-trade with someone else has to be a priority. Despite his flaws, Robinson still has value. The Knicks can’t lose him without anything to show for it.