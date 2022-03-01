When will MLB get back on the diamonds?

There was a lot of baseball news on Monday — but not all of it was good. And none of it was on the field, which it should have been on the final day of February. But there’s hope as we wake up on Tuesday. The deadline has been extended to 5 pm ET today.

We’ll check in with that and the continued fallout in the sports world in reaction to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

MLB: WILL THEY GET A DEAL DONE?

NHL: Devils @ Blue Jackets — 7 PM ET

Devils @ Blue Jackets — 7 PM ET NHL: Islanders @ Avalanche — 9 PM ET

Islanders @ Avalanche — 9 PM ET NBA: Nets @ Raptors — 7:30 PM ET

Nets @ Raptors — 7:30 PM ET NBA: Hawks @ Celtics — 7:30 PM ET

Hawks @ Celtics — 7:30 PM ET CBB: #9 Providence @ #11 Villanova — 6:30 PM ET

#9 Providence @ #11 Villanova — 6:30 PM ET CBB: #8 Purdue @ #10 Wisconsin — 9 PM ET

Baseball’s big money problem

Monday was the deadline the owners imposed in the players to get a new CBA done so Major League Baseball can get back to business. It didn’t happen. Now what?

MLB and the MLBPA had a 16 1/2 hour marathon bargaining session that brought definite progress on Monday night, but a deal is still uncertain. The league pushed its deadline back to Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET.@EvanDrellich on the latest proposal:https://t.co/wl4U3ZCmeD — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 1, 2022

Lots of people had thoughts…

MLB did this. The owners' arrogance. The mistreatment of players. As the league threatens to turn its lockout into a canceled Opening Day, the story of how something so very avoidable grew into Rob Manfred's disastrous outcome. Free and unlocked at ESPN:https://t.co/5WXA1tCHSl pic.twitter.com/HuAZgvZsrp — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 28, 2022

Joey Gallo joined LinkedIn. And Bryce Harper had a fascinating Instagram story.

MLB players have been quite active on social media today. Here’s Bryce Harper: pic.twitter.com/HicvVhOZcU — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) February 28, 2022

The Captain walks away

Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins announced a formal separation on Monday. Players reacted to the news on social media.

The Capitan being The Capitan #RESPECT The integrity of this guy is one of the thing he showed me and stick out with me during the last 4 years, and even when I gonna miss him on my team Derek was a great mentor to me and help me to be a leader. This is what leaders do. pic.twitter.com/mt0CeaNbWx — Miguel Rojas (@MRojasOfficial) February 28, 2022

the money to try and win. Derek Jeter is a winner and if you ask him to lose he’s going to step away. Thanks for your continued years of leadership and everything you’ve done for our game DJ — Justin Turner (@redturn2) February 28, 2022

Hockey checks Russia

The sports world continues to react to the awful actions of Vladimir Putin’s Russia in Ukraine. Monday saw actions taken by tennis players, FIFA, UEFA and others.

The International Ice Hockey Federation took the strong step to ban all Russian and Belarusian teams and pull the rights to host the 2023 World Juniors.

The IIHF Council has suspended all Russian and Belarusian national and club teams from IIHF competitions until further notice and withdrew the hosting rights of the 2023 #WorldJuniors from Russia. READ MORE: https://t.co/SpSMGTlZw1#hockey #icehockey #Ukraine #Russia #Belarus pic.twitter.com/YYb1JduvWE — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 28, 2022

NHL players from Russia have been hearing from fans and, unfortunately, many have received threats from keyboard warriors on social media. Teams and the league are looking to increase their security around those players.

However, the NHL followed the lead of the IIHF and made a strong statement of their own.

Statement from the National Hockey League: https://t.co/r4jOj5uCrw pic.twitter.com/TPh84ntbDm — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2022

No sleep in Brooklyn

The Nets had a rough night on their home floor with the Raptors in town. They were outplayed in almost every aspect of the game. On to the next…