When will MLB get back on the diamonds?

There was a lot of baseball news on Monday — but not all of it was good. And none of it was on the field, which it should have been on the final day of February. But there’s hope as we wake up on Tuesday. The deadline has been extended to 5 pm ET today.

We’ll check in with that and the continued fallout in the sports world in reaction to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

Baseball’s big money problem

Monday was the deadline the owners imposed in the players to get a new CBA done so Major League Baseball can get back to business. It didn’t happen. Now what?

Lots of people had thoughts…

Joey Gallo joined LinkedIn. And Bryce Harper had a fascinating Instagram story.

The Captain walks away

Derek Jeter and the Miami Marlins announced a formal separation on Monday. Players reacted to the news on social media.

Hockey checks Russia

The sports world continues to react to the awful actions of Vladimir Putin’s Russia in Ukraine. Monday saw actions taken by tennis players, FIFA, UEFA and others.

The International Ice Hockey Federation took the strong step to ban all Russian and Belarusian teams and pull the rights to host the 2023 World Juniors.

NHL players from Russia have been hearing from fans and, unfortunately, many have received threats from keyboard warriors on social media. Teams and the league are looking to increase their security around those players.

However, the NHL followed the lead of the IIHF and made a strong statement of their own.

No sleep in Brooklyn

The Nets had a rough night on their home floor with the Raptors in town. They were outplayed in almost every aspect of the game. On to the next…

