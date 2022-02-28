Hopefully he isn’t looking for work for the next couple months.

Baseball fans and players are getting restless waiting for MLB to end its lockout of players. Monday brought with it the deadline imposed by MLB on the players to get a deal done so Opening Day would happen on time.

But no deal has happened — not yet.

How bad is it for players right now?

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo joined LinkedIn.

We appreciate the self-deprecating nature of his skills… “Striking Out,” and “Hitting Into The Shift” aren’t resume worthy for many of us, but here we are with Gallo owning his perceived strengths in the workplace.

Getting Dressed Weird we’re going to say does not include the pinstripes on game day.

If you want to hit him up, here’s the link to his profile. We’re sure he’s getting inundated with requests after posting this on Twitter. But hey, what’s a professional baseball player to do when the owners refuse to let him do his job?

We’ll reach out and see if he has any interest in an internship for the summer. But we hope he has other plans.