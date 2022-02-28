Grimes was cheering for family before city on Sunday.

The New York Rangers lost a tough game on Sunday to the Vancouver Canucks.

New York Knicks fans may have noticed guard Quentin Grimes chiming in about one of the goals scored by Vancouver. Defenseman Tyler Myers scored his first goal of the season, and Grimes was noticeably excited.

So why did Grimes care?

Quentin Grimes is the half-brother of @Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers, who had 1-1—2 in a Vancouver victory at @TheGarden tonight. They are the first siblings to play in the NBA and NHL.#NHLStats: https://t.co/eomIq9zKHd https://t.co/VkHxRiJvfG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2022

Grimes, 21, was acquired by the Knicks in a draft trade from the Clippers after he was selected 25th overall in the first round last summer. He had a nice career at Kansas and has been a contributor for the Knicks this season.

The two almost played in The Garden on the same day.

Unfortunately, Grimes suffered a dislocated knee on Friday night which might end his rookie season. The Knicks hosted the Sixers in a Sunday matinee before the Rangers hosted the Canucks on Sunday night.

Their mother, Tonja Stelly, was in town hoping to see both of them play in the same building on the same day.

Height runs in the family. Myers is listed at 6-foot 8, one of the tallest players in the NHL.