Quentin Grimes
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Grimes was cheering for family before city on Sunday.

The New York Rangers lost a tough game on Sunday to the Vancouver Canucks.

New York Knicks fans may have noticed guard Quentin Grimes chiming in about one of the goals scored by Vancouver. Defenseman Tyler Myers scored his first goal of the season, and Grimes was noticeably excited.

So why did Grimes care?

Grimes, 21, was acquired by the Knicks in a draft trade from the Clippers after he was selected 25th overall in the first round last summer. He had a nice career at Kansas and has been a contributor for the Knicks this season.

The two almost played in The Garden on the same day.

Unfortunately, Grimes suffered a dislocated knee on Friday night which might end his rookie season. The Knicks hosted the Sixers in a Sunday matinee before the Rangers hosted the Canucks on Sunday night.

Their mother, Tonja Stelly, was in town hoping to see both of them play in the same building on the same day.

Height runs in the family. Myers is listed at 6-foot 8, one of the tallest players in the NHL.

Tab Bamford
Tab has written about MLB, the NHL and the NFL for more than a decade for publications including The Fourth Period, Bleacher Report and La Vida Baseball. He is the author of two books about the Chicago Blackhawks and has been credentialed for the MLB All-Star Game and postseason and multiple Stanley Cup Finals. He is the co-host of the Line Drive Radio podcast.