The NBA’s first weekend after the All-Star break didn’t disappoint.

The NBA’s first weekend back didn’t hold anything back. The New York Knicks suffered a couple of tough losses while the Brooklyn Nets looked dangerous against one of the NBA’s best.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

NBA: Nets vs. Raptors — 7:30 PM ET

Nets vs. Raptors — 7:30 PM ET NHL: Devils vs. Canucks — 7:30 PM ET

Devils vs. Canucks — 7:30 PM ET CBB: Texas vs. Baylor — 9:00 PM ET

Knicks Season Continues to Slip Away

The Knicks put up two good fights against the Heat and 76ers over the weekend, but they walk away with nothing to show for it. Despite hanging around against the first and third seeds in the Eastern Conference, respectively, they couldn’t finish the job in the fourth quarter.

Despite the losses, RJ Barrett continues to impress. He tallied a career-high 46 points against the Heat on Friday and followed that up with 24 points, five rebounds, and six assists against the Sixers. The third-year wing is averaging 28.3 points per game over his last six contests.

But aside from Barrett, there isn’t too much to be excited about. Derrick Rose was on the verge of returning to the lineup but had to undergo another surgery for a skin infection. His status is in serious doubt. Meanwhile, promising rookie wing Quentin Grimes is out for at least two weeks with a knee injury.

The Knicks are five games back in the loss column from the 10th-place Hawks. Stick a fork in these Knicks. They are done.

Are the Nets Ready to Explode?

The Nets went on the road to Milwaukee to take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Brooklyn stole a win despite missing Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons.

Kyrie Irving led the way with 38 points, but Seth Curry chipped in with 19 of his own. Meanwhile, Andre Drummond added 17 points and 12 rebounds in addition to playing solid defense on Antetokounmpo.

Obviously, Giannis is almost always going to put up big numbers (29 points and 14 rebounds), but Drummond was able to keep him in check when it mattered most. The Greek Freak only scored six points on 1-for-6 shooting in the fourth quarter.

Durant and Simmons are going to be back in the lineup soon. Not to mention, Irving will likely be cleared to play in home games soon. It’s an “inevitability” at this point.

Here's interpretation on NYC Mayor's announcement: Kyrie Irving remains restricted from playing under NYC mandate for large employers, but March 7 loosening of Key2NYC mandate is another step in what's expected to be an inevitability Irving will be cleared to play this season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 27, 2022

Mets Make History

When it comes to the MLB lockout — All quiet on the Western Front. However, that’s not stopping the Mets from making history this weekend. New York is hiring Elizabeth Benn as the director of Major League operations. This is a great move by an organization that doesn’t have a great track record with women in the workplace. Good job by the Mets.