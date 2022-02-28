The NFL Draft Combine begins tomorrow.

From March 1-7, 324 of the top prospects hoping to hear their names called by an NFL team will be in Indianapolis for the annual NFL Draft Combine. You can watch some of the workouts on NFL Network March 3-6.

The Combine has been under fire since the Super Bowl, but a resolution was reached so most of the top players will work out and interview.

The oddsmakers love Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson as the favorite for the No. 1 overall pick. But what do we think? And what do you think? Here’s how we see the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft playing out.

ROUND ONE

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

The Jags could go one of two directions here: an elite edge rusher in Hutchinson or Kayvon Thibodeau or an offensive tackle. We’re thinking they opt to protect Trevor Lawrence, which then begs the question: who is the top offensive lineman in this draft? It could be Neal, Ikem Ekonu or Charles Cross at tackle. We’re taking Neal at No. 1.

2. Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

We’re sticking with a Michigan man staying home to become the face of the defense in Detroit. The value is there, but so is the character and the Lions could use a guy like Hutchinson. If he makes it past the Jags, this should be a no-brainer for the Lions.

3. Houston Texans

Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

The Texans are a hot mess, but their new head coach loves him some defense. And Lovie Smith would be thrilled to get an electric pass rusher like Thibodeaux to create havoc in opposing backfields.

4. New York Jets

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

We’re locked in on the Jets taking Hamilton, but we’re increasingly skeptical that he’ll make it to their second pick in the first round at No. 10. So selecting him here solves a roster issue and also opens the door them to potentially get creative with their next pick.

5. New York Giants

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

What is painfully clear to anyone who watched the Giants this year (and the previous few years) is they need to protect their quarterback(s) better. And when their failure to develop Daniel Jones was specifically mentioned by ownership after the season, you have to know fixing the offensive line is a significant need. This is a great pick for Big Blue.

6. Carolina Panthers

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Another pick we’re locked on is the Panthers needing a quarterback. In fact, the Panthers needing a signal caller could make the Giants’ pick at No. 5 a valuable asset if a team wants to offer them a king’s ransom to grab Pickett in front of Carolina.

7. New York Giants (from CHI)

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

This is another pick that could go a few directions. There’s good depth in the pass rush department in this draft class and the Giants could look there. But the Giants also need someone in the middle of their defense making an impact. Because of the depth in this draft at EDGE we’re targeting an inside linebacker here.

8. Atlanta Falcons

Drake London, WR, USC

With Calvin Ridley likely gone, the Falcons could look to replace him with an explosive player who dominated when he was healthy in 2021. London is a big-time target who gets it done — even when the defense knows he’s getting the ball thrown his direction.

9. Denver Broncos

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

We’ve been all over the board with Denver’s pick, and they might be a team desperate enough to make the Giants an offer to get in front of Carolina. Willis is a tempting prospect who might show out well enough this week in Indy to make his spot at the No. 2 quarterback in the class a lock.

10. New York Jets (from SEA)

Tyler Linderbaum, OC, Iowa

We’re going with an interior offensive lineman for the Jets here. We’ve mocked London to them previously, but he’s off the board here. The Jets have some work to do at tackle, but Linderbaum may be the best overall offensive lineman in this draft class and would solidify the inside of their offensive line immediately.

11. Washington Commanders

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

Like Denver and Carolina, quarterback is the clear need in Washington. The question is whether or not they a) trade up to get the top player at the position, or b) feel good enough about the second or third prospect in what is considered a relatively soft class to take him here. We think they will, and Corral is intriguing enough for them to take a shot.

12. Minnesota Vikings

Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU

Minnesota has a new front office and their coaching staff has turned over, so we’ll see how they play free agency and the draft. What we do know is their defense needs a lot of help, and the top corner in this class being available could make this a no-brainer for them. They could also go with a defensive lineman or linebacker, however.

13. Cleveland Browns

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The Browns could need an entirely new receiver corps before the new season opens. And most of the top prospects are available still at this point. But this class has some good depth and the Browns would likely be better served to wait until the second round to take an impact receiver and use this pick on a beast to make their defensive front more lethal.

14. Baltimore Ravens

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

The Ravens would likely love to have Davis available here. And they might look to help their offensive line with Cross still on the board. But Lloyd is a potentially dominant inside linebacker, and we don’t need to remind fans in Baltimore how different a defense can look when there’s a game-changer at that position.

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from MIA)

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from IND)

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

The Eagles have three first-round picks this year and we think they’re going to work on their defense early and often. Gardner might be the first corner off the board, and Karlaftis is a strong edge rusher who would be a great fit in the Eagles’ system. They’re back on the clock at No. 19.

17. Los Angeles Chargers

DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

The Chargers will be looking to add strength to their defensive line, and Leal is a really tough prospect. He can play inside or outside and has a great motor. His versatility could be incredibly valuable for the Chargers.

18. New Orleans Saints

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

With one former Buckeye receiver — Michael Thomas — moving on, the Saints need to replace him. So why not go back to Columbus for another really good receiver? Wilson is a home run threat who will help their offense. We’re not ready to take a fourth quarterback in the first round yet, so the value is better at receiver here.

19. Philadelphia Eagles

Kenyon Green, OG, Texas A&M

A retirement opened a huge hole on the Eagles’ offensive line, so with their third pick they’ll look to fill that need. Green graded out exceptionally well in the SEC this past season and would start Day One in Philly.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

We’re still not ready for a fourth quarterback to come off the board, so while the Steelers might want to add a young player to their mix we’re thinking they opt to protect whomever is under center here. Cross could be gone in the top ten overall picks, so him being available here is tremendous value for Pittsburgh.

21. New England Patriots

Andrew Booth, Jr., CB, Clemson

The Patriots traded away their best corner so they need to replace that in their secondary. Booth is regarded as the No. 3 prospect at the position by most analysts and has good size and speed to work into the defensive scheme in New England.

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Vegas needs to replace a receiver and corner who are no longer with the team because of legal issues. But they also need to improve their offensive line. This pick could go anywhere, but Penning is a rising prospect who could jump into the mix and help them run the ball better. Again, the depth at receiver and corner in this class gives the Raiders the patience to take the best player on their board here, and Penning fills another need.

23. Arizona Cardinals

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

The Cardinals are another team that needs help on every level of their defense. With a few intriguing corners still available, they might opt to go that direction, but they might be thrilled that Ojabo is still available at this point. He would help their pass rush immediately.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Another edge rusher who, like Ojabo, could easily be gone by this pick. Walker played really well on a loaded Georgia defense this past season and would be a strong add to the Cowboys’ pass rush. Dallas could look for help in the inside of their offensive line or in their secondary here as well.

25. Buffalo Bills

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

Sure, another Georgia defender in the first round. But Buffalo struggled against the run too often this past season and needs an anchor to improve their defensive front. Wyatt is a beast who, like his former teammate Davis, could hear his name called in the first round.

26. Tennessee Titans

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

This is a fascinating pick. The Titans can’t be thrilled with how their season ended, and now we’re getting to a place in the draft that a fourth quarterback coming off the board isn’t crazy. Will they look to draft a future starter here to have a fifth year of control? Or will they help the current offense by giving Ryan Tannehill a tight end weapon? We’re leaning on the addition of a skill position player here.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

Tampa’s roster could look dramatically different next year; almost half of their starters are heading to free agency and Tom Brady is retired (for now). So where will the Bucs go with their first pick? We’re looking at an impact defensive end from up the road at Florida State. He would replace Jason Pierre-Paul very well.

28. Green Bay Packers

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

What will Aaron Rodgers do? And will Davante Adams leave as well? Those two decisions will impact this roster — and their division — more than any storyline in the NFL this offseason.

29. Miami Dolphins (from SF)

Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State

The Dolphins need everything. Offensive line, linebacker, receiver are all on the table here. But Thomas is a player with a big motor who could see his draft stick either skyrocket or plummet based on the combine this week.

30. Kansas City Chiefs

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

The Chiefs need to help their offensive line and their secondary. They also might need to add depth at receiver, but we’re looking for them to do that later. Gordon’s a solid corner prospect who would help them immediately.

31. Cincinnati Bengals

Zion Johnson, OG, Boston College

What was painfully clear for the Bengals during the postseason was the need to protect Joe Burrow. Johnson is a fabulous guard who also played some center at the Senior Bowl who could do either for the Bengals. He’s nasty, and they need that in front of their franchise quarterback.

32. Detroit Lions (from LAR)

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Here we are with QB4 in the draft. The Lions have another selection at 34 overall, so they’ll be right back on the clock early on Day Two. Ridder’s an interesting prospect who could use a year or two of development, which is why you take him here and not in the second round; the fifth year of control is why we go quarterback for the Lions to close out the first round.

33. Jacksonville Jaguars — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

34. Detroit Lions — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

35. Houston Texans — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

36. New York Jets — Jalen Wynermyer, TE, Texas A&M

37. New York Giants — JJ Enagbare, EDGE, South Carolina

38. New York Jets (from CAR) — Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia

39. Chicago Bears — Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

40. Atlanta Falcons — Arnold Ebiketie, OLB, Penn State

41. Denver Broncos — Boye Mafe, OLB, Minnesota

42. Seattle Seahawks — Dax Hill, DB, Michigan

43. Washington Commanders — Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

44. Minnesota Vikings — Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

45. Cleveland Browns — Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

46. Baltimore Ravens — Phidarian Mathis, DT, Alabama

47. Miami Dolphins — Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

48. Indianapolis Colts — Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

49. Los Angeles Chargers — Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

50. New Orleans Saints — Nicholas Petit-Frere, OT, Ohio State

51. Philadelphia Eagles — Damone Clark, LB, LSU

52. Pittsburgh Steelers — Carson Strong, QB, Nevada

53. New England Patriots — Quay Walker, LB, Georgia

54. Las Vegas Raiders — Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

55. Arizona Cardinals — Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati

56. Dallas Cowboys — Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

57. Buffalo Bills — Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

58. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) — Jaxson Kirkland, OL, Washington

59. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Kenneth Walker III, RB, Michigan State

60. Green Bay Packers — Drake Jackson, DE, USC

61. San Francisco 49ers — Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

62. Kansas City Chiefs — John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

63. Cincinnati Bengals — Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) — Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State

65. Jacksonville Jaguars — Nik Bonnito, EDGE, Oklahoma

66. Detroit Lions — Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

67. Houston Texans — Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

68. New York Jets — Logan Hall, DL, Houston

69. New York Giants — Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina

70. Jacksonville Jaguars (from CAR) — Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson

71. Chicago Bears — Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

72. Atlanta Falcons — Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M

73. Denver Broncos — David Bell, WR, Purdue

74. Seattle Seahawks — Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA

75. Washington Commanders — George Pickens, WR, Georgia

76. Minnesota Vikings — Channing Tindall, LB, Georgia

77. Cleveland Browns — Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin

78. Baltimore Ravens — Jamaree Salyer, OL, Georgia

79. New York Giants (from MIA) — Marquis Hayes, OL, Oklahoma

80. Indianapolis Colts — Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis

81. Los Angeles Chargers — Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

82. Houston Texans (from NO) — Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah

83. Philadelphia Eagles — Cade Otten, TE, Washington

84. Pittsburgh Steelers — Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

85. New England Patriots — Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

86. Las Vegas Raiders — Dontay Demus, Jr., WR, Maryland

87. Arizona Cardinals — Haskell Garrett, DT, Ohio State

88. Dallas Cowboys — Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State

89. Buffalo Bills — Brandon Smith, OLB, Penn State

90. Atlanta Falcons (from TEN) — Travis Jones, DT, UConn

91. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

92. Green Bay Packers — Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama

93. San Francisco 49ers — Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

94. Kansas City Chiefs — Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

95. Cincinnati Bengals — Andrew Steuber, OT, Michigan

96. Denver Broncos (from LAR) — Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

97. Detroit Lions (comp) — John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

98. Baltimore Ravens (comp) — Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

99. Pittsburgh Steelers (comp) — PJ Mustipher, DT, Penn State

100. San Francisco 49ers (comp) — James Cook, RB, Georgia

101. Los Angeles Rams (comp) — Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech