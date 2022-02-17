Stephen A. Smith blasted the Knicks after an epic collapse against the Nets.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is known to be a little over the top, especially when it comes to the New York Knicks. Oftentimes, it’s easy to brush off Smith’s rants as nothing more than theatrics for television ratings.

Not this time, though.

The New York Knicks are a national disgrace, Ladies and Gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/4sxpzgWAkC — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 17, 2022

Smith is a quote machine and this rant has a handful of instant classics. Calling the Knicks a “national disgrace” isn’t an exaggeration. They blow 20-point leads like it’s going out of style.

We were also lucky enough to get a couple of classic “trash” and “garbage” quotes in the mix, but my personal favorite line came when Smith referenced Knicks president Leon Rose.

“Leon Rose, we have inmates in state penitentiaries more visible than this man. He is president of basketball operations and we can’t find this man,” a dumbfounded Smith remarked.

Smith is calling for Knicks fans, including celebrity fans like Spike Lee and Tracy Morgan, to start boycotting the team. This is SAS in his element. It’s why ESPN pays him the big bucks.

New York’s loss to the Nets was the third time in seven games that they blew a 20-point lead. Not only do the Knicks struggle with overcoming adversity, but they aren’t afraid to melt down when everything is going their way.

At 25-34, the Knicks are 3.5 games out of 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Although we can be certain that Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau is going to continue to play for the win in every game, the Knicks would be better off punting on this season and trying to secure a better lottery pick.

I’ve criticized Stephen A. Smith plenty of times for his over-exaggerated reactions to the Knicks over the years, but he has a point in his latest rant.