Gold medal hockey in the middle of the night was outstanding.

After watching the Nets-Knicks game, many of us stayed up late to watch the women’s gold medal hockey game at the Olympics. A great rivalry that lived up to the hype with the highest prize on the line. What a game!

We’re now easing into All-Star weekend for the NBA and the schedule is a hot mess for the NHL thanks to rescheduling during what was supposed to be the Olympic break, so we’ll look for good stuff on television/streaming tonight.

What we’re watching tonight:

NHL: Red Wings @ Rangers — 7 PM ET

Red Wings @ Rangers — 7 PM ET NHL: Bruins @ Islanders — 7:30 PM ET

Bruins @ Islanders — 7:30 PM ET NBA: Wizards @ Nets — 7:30 PM ET

Wizards @ Nets — 7:30 PM ET NBA: Sixers @ Bucks — 8:30 PM ET

Streaking Scarlet Knights

On Monday we talked about Rutgers building a strong NCAA tournament resume lately. On Wednesday night, they won their fourth consecutive game against a top-20 team with a big win against Illinois. They’re rolling in the right direction for a chance to Dance.

TEAM OF THE NIGHT @RutgersMBB with its 4 th straight win over a top 25 team as they add @IlliniMBB to MSU – OHIO STATE – WISCONSIN Congrats to the Scarlet Knights & @CoachPikiell — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 17, 2022

Cam Can

Yesterday, before the Nets visited Madison Square Garden, we told y’all Cam Thomas was an assassin. Then we all watched him go out and knock the Knicks out with a huge fourth quarter.

Thomas led the Nets with 21 points off the bench and Seth Curry finished with 20 as Brooklyn went into MSG and took a big W.

Y'all better get used to seeing this ICE COLD @24_camthomas 🥶 pic.twitter.com/mIRwSUwSKS — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 17, 2022

Oh, Canada!

The gold medal game for women’s hockey at the Olympics was, predictably, the United States vs. Canada — what has become one of the truly great rivalries in all sports. On this night, Canada emerged victorious. Their 3-2 win brought a fifth Olympic gold home for Canada’s women.

Parade Day in LA

The Rams celebrated their championship on Wednesday. Aaron Donald scared us with his shirt off, and others wearing shirts with a high school picture of Cooper Kupp were hilarious. But the Super Bowl MVP looked good in the black Kobe jersey.

Cooper Kupp pulling up to the Rams parade in a Kobe jersey. ❤️🐍 (🎥: @SportsCenter) pic.twitter.com/Lhtw0bW1YX — theScore (@theScore) February 16, 2022

GOAT advice

With all the video and photos coming from the parade, one quarterback with a lot of championship celebration experience offered some advice to first-time Super Bowl winner Matthew Stafford. Well played, TB12. Well played indeed.