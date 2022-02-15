A big college hoops night on deck Tuesday.

The day after the Super Bowl should be a federal holiday. Nobody wants to work… but many professional athletes were on the clock last night. That list included the Knicks and Nets, who had mixed results last night.

There were also some controversial comments about Ben Simmons out of Philly (no surprise there) and the heroes from Sunday were at Disney on Monday.

What we’re watching on a busy Tuesday night:

Winter Olympics

Net positive

Monday night saw the debuts of Andre Drummond and Seth Curry for the Nets, and they looked good. Drummond drew into the starting lineup and contributed 11 points with 9 rebounds and a blocked shot while posting a plus-23 rating (second on the team).

Curry, meanwhile, led the Nets with 23 points while also chipping in seven rebounds and five assists. The Nets desperately needed a win and, even without Kyrie or KD, were able to beat the Kings.

Steph noticed his brother putting in the work last night.

Eskin earning a ratio

Howard Eskin is paid to talk about sports in Philadelphia. So when the first video footage of Ben Simmons working out with the Nets surfaced, he decided it was a good idea to go in on Simmons’ missing time this season because he was dealing with his mental health.

More than a few fans and mental health advocates shared their thoughts on his tweet in the replies and/or with a quote tweet.

So much for Ben Simmons mental illness. Amazing how that was just fine once he got traded. Insulting to those that really suffer. pic.twitter.com/EpZDivvTIC — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) February 14, 2022

Giddey about a debut

Oklahoma City visited MSG on Monday night and the story of the night was Josh Giddey, who had a marvelous first night at the world’s most famous arena. His triple-double added him to an incredibly short list.

Josh Giddey went OFF in Madison Square Garden. 28 points

11 rebounds

12 assists The 19-year-old was the fourth player ever to record a triple-double in their first game at the Garden. pic.twitter.com/JXar5lvMlU — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 15, 2022

MLB making us SMH

Monday’s reminder that commissioner Rob Manfred hates baseball and is trying to destroy it from the inside came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Apparently Manfred’s office, on behalf of the owners, wants to further cut the minor leagues. MLB is already facing an anti-trust lawsuit over their hostile takeover of MiLB.

This would not have a positive impact on the game in any way, and Passan reported later on Monday night that the players will never accept any proposal that includes cutting the minors further .

Currently, teams can roster 180 domestic minor league players. The league is seeking the ability for the commissioner’s office to reduce it to “below 150" but could add to the number, too. Right now, sources said, two teams have fewer than 150 while five teams have more than 180. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 15, 2022

When you wish upon a star…

As promised in the annual commercial after the Super Bowl, three of the game’s stars made the trip to Disneyland on Monday. Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp hung out with Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the Disney crew.