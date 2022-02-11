The Knicks didn’t make any big moves on NBA trade deadline day.

The New York Knicks were one of the teams whose name was floating around trade talks all week. Unlike their crosstown rivals, the Knicks didn’t make any big deals on Thursday.

In fact, they didn’t make any deals at all. Despite a logjam on the wing and a need for another point guard, Knicks president Leon Rose didn’t pull the trigger on any moves. The Knicks were reportedly close on a few deals with a few different teams, but nothing came to fruition.

So, this begs the question: Was this a good day for the Knicks or is it time for the fans to grab their pitchforks?

This is the cop-out answer, but fans can keep the torches and pitchforks on ice for the moment.

Making a move just for the sake of making a move wasn’t the play for the Knicks here. That rarely works out. Sure, they need to work out the rotations to get Cam Reddish more involved, but there was no deal that would have drastically altered New York’s fortunes this season.

In fact, the Knicks did make a significant midseason addition, but the trade for Reddish came a few weeks before the deadline. It’s not as if Rose was sitting on his hands all season long.

With all that said, Rose and the front office still have an incomplete grade. Eventually, they are going to have to pull the trigger on a deal for a legitimate star at some point. Standing pat at this deadline allows the Knicks to keep their powder dry.

They have a cadre of young players, enough draft picks to keep things interesting, and a bunch of veterans on tradeable contracts — even if those veterans are underachieving at the moment.

There wasn’t anyone on the market worth going all-in for, outside of James Harden and New York never had a chance at getting him.

CJ McCollum is a great scorer, but he wouldn’t solve too many of the Knicks’ issues. Tyrese Haliburton is a promising young point guard, but not someone the Knicks would sell the farm to get. A reunion with Kristaps Porzingis wasn’t in the cards either.

Instead of making a move just to say they did something, the Knicks are going to run it back with this current group. In a perfect world, the Knicks will catch some second-half magic and make the playoffs. The alternative is dropping out of the playoffs and snagging a lottery pick in a loaded draft.

If Leon Rose was sitting at a poker table, he would be biding his time until he sees an opportunity to go all-in. This wasn’t the time. Shuffle up and deal.