The Knicks will be represented in the dunk contest.

Tuesday night was bad on the hardwood but good on the ice for our teams. The Devils got back in the win column but both the Knicks and Nets suffered ugly losses.

Now, we sit back and watch the chaos leading up to the NBA trade deadline on Thursday… what will our teams do?

Here’s what we’re watching on Wednesday:

NBA: Bulls @ Hornets — 7:30 PM ET

Obi dunkin’

Obi Toppin will represent the Knicks in the Slam Dunk Contest over All-Star weekend. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the event.

Air Obi is cleared to take off for the @NBAAllStar Slam Dunk Contest. LET’S GET IT. pic.twitter.com/rDvheJHxEn — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 9, 2022

Trouble in LA

Flea isn’t only an incredible bassist, but also a huge Lakers fan. And he wasn’t happy with their performance on Tuesday night. One might say he was red hot at one of the officials, but cooler heads prevailed after the game on Twitter.

Dear nba referee #52, I apologize for screaming profanities at you after you called the T on Lebron. I was very upset. I’m sad that all good teams beat the hell out of the lakers like it’s nothing. — Flea (@flea333) February 9, 2022

Russell Westbrook also isn’t happy with his playing time and made it known to his teammates and the media after the game.

Russell Westbrook to LeBron & AD: "I told them I wished I could help them. Unfortunately, I wasn’t in the game to be able to help them & that’s why I came here. Unfortunately, I haven’t been able to do that for them but that’s not my call." pic.twitter.com/uC4aao2y9z — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 9, 2022

In the game!

We got the trailer for 2022’s MLB The Show on Wednesday morning. We’re in!

Play YOUR game in MLB The Show 22. Check out our gameplay trailer and see all the different ways you can #OwnTheShow in #MLBTheShow 22.

Pre-order today: https://t.co/LCivWAJO9C pic.twitter.com/XtmjIWwkvp — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) February 9, 2022

Back in the W column

After seven straight losses the Devils scored seven goals against the Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Took a while but feels good. Big night for the boys! pic.twitter.com/Oz8nw3ofZr — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 9, 2022

Another Net Loss

The Celtics hammered the Nets on Tuesday night, another tough loss. Brooklyn was without all of their Big Three in the game and Boston took advantage.

still not over this 😳 pic.twitter.com/IfH50a0fj0 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 9, 2022

Put your shirt on, coach!

After his Arkansas squad upset No. 1 Auburn in overtime, the coach got into the excitement. We’re not sure about the lack of a shirt, however. It is possible to celebrate with your clothes on, Eric.

Eric Musselman is living his best life… shirtless! pic.twitter.com/UZmV79Idwr — Nick Petraccione (@NickPetraccione) February 9, 2022

Frans still has it

This penalty shot at the Olympics on Wednesday morning is going to look all-too familiar to Islanders fans.