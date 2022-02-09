Obi Toppin
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks will be represented in the dunk contest.

Tuesday night was bad on the hardwood but good on the ice for our teams. The Devils got back in the win column but both the Knicks and Nets suffered ugly losses.

Now, we sit back and watch the chaos leading up to the NBA trade deadline on Thursday… what will our teams do?

Here’s what we’re watching on Wednesday:

  • NBA: Bulls @ Hornets — 7:30 PM ET
  • NBA: Warriors @ Jazz — 10 PM ET
  • NHL: Islanders @ Canucks — 10:30 PM ET
  • Winter Olympics

Obi dunkin’

Obi Toppin will represent the Knicks in the Slam Dunk Contest over All-Star weekend. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the event.

Trouble in LA

Flea isn’t only an incredible bassist, but also a huge Lakers fan. And he wasn’t happy with their performance on Tuesday night. One might say he was red hot at one of the officials, but cooler heads prevailed after the game on Twitter.

Russell Westbrook also isn’t happy with his playing time and made it known to his teammates and the media after the game.

In the game!

We got the trailer for 2022’s MLB The Show on Wednesday morning. We’re in!

Back in the W column

After seven straight losses the Devils scored seven goals against the Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Another Net Loss

The Celtics hammered the Nets on Tuesday night, another tough loss. Brooklyn was without all of their Big Three in the game and Boston took advantage.

Put your shirt on, coach!

After his Arkansas squad upset No. 1 Auburn in overtime, the coach got into the excitement. We’re not sure about the lack of a shirt, however. It is possible to celebrate with your clothes on, Eric.

Frans still has it

This penalty shot at the Olympics on Wednesday morning is going to look all-too familiar to Islanders fans.

