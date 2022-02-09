Here’s the complete list of quarterbacks headed to the NFL Combine.
The NFL will host its annual Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis once again this year. The Combine will take place March 1-7 with the top college prospects showing NFL scouts what they can do on the field.
On Wednesday, the league released the complete list of players headed to this year’s combine. There were 15 quarterbacks invited.
Here’s the complete list:
Jack Coan, Notre Dame
Yards: 3,150
TDs: 25
INTs: 7
Comp Pct: 65.7
Sacked: 32
Matt Corral, Mississippi
Yards: 3,349
TDs: 20
INTs: 5
Comp Pct: 67.9
Sacked: 25
Dustin Crum, Kent State
Yards: 3,238
TDs: 20
INTs: 6
Comp Pct: 64.1
Sacked: 38
Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
Yards: 3,277
TDs: 23
INTs: 6
Comp Pct: 63.5
Sacked: 29
Sam Howell, North Carolina
Yards: 3,056
TDs: 24
INTs: 9
Comp Pct: 62.5
Sacked: 48
Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana
Yards: 5,124
TDs: 44
INTs: 10
Comp Pct: 73.6
Sacked: 28
D’Eriq King, Miami
Yards: 767
TDs: 3
INTs: 4
Comp Pct: 66.4
Sacked: 9
EJ Perry, Brown
Yards: 3,033
TDs: 23
INTs: 14
Comp Pct: 66.4
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Yards: 4,319
TDs: 42
INTs: 7
Comp Pct: 67.2
Sacked: 29
Brock Purdy, Iowa State
Yards: 3,188
TDs: 19
INTs: 8
Comp Pct: 71.7
Sacked: 21
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Yards: 3,334
TDs: 30
INTs: 8
Comp Pct: 64.9
Sacked: 26
Carson Strong, Nevada
Yards: 4,186
TDs: 36
INTs: 8
Comp Pct: 70.0
Sacked: 37
Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
Yards: 2,113
TDs: 12
INTs: 4
Comp Pct: 69.5
Sacked: 20
Malik Willis, Liberty
Yards: 2,857
TDs: 27
INTs: 12
Comp Pct: 61.1
Sacked: 51
Rush Yards: 878
Rush TDs: 13
Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
Yards: 5,967 (NCAA leader)
TDs: 62 (NCAA leader)
INTs: 11
Comp Pct: 69.2
Sacked: 16