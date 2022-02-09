Malik Willis
Here’s the complete list of quarterbacks headed to the NFL Combine.

The NFL will host its annual Draft Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis once again this year. The Combine will take place March 1-7 with the top college prospects showing NFL scouts what they can do on the field.

On Wednesday, the league released the complete list of players headed to this year’s combine. There were 15 quarterbacks invited.

Here’s the complete list:

Jack Coan, Notre Dame

Yards: 3,150
TDs: 25
INTs: 7
Comp Pct: 65.7
Sacked: 32

Matt Corral
Matt Corral, Mississippi

Yards: 3,349
TDs: 20
INTs: 5
Comp Pct: 67.9
Sacked: 25

Dustin Crum, Kent State

Yards: 3,238
TDs: 20
INTs: 6
Comp Pct: 64.1
Sacked: 38

Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan

Yards: 3,277
TDs: 23
INTs: 6
Comp Pct: 63.5
Sacked: 29

Sam Howell
Sam Howell, North Carolina

Yards: 3,056
TDs: 24
INTs: 9
Comp Pct: 62.5
Sacked: 48

Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana

Yards: 5,124
TDs: 44
INTs: 10
Comp Pct: 73.6
Sacked: 28

D’Eriq King, Miami

Yards: 767
TDs: 3
INTs: 4
Comp Pct: 66.4
Sacked: 9

EJ Perry, Brown

Yards: 3,033
TDs: 23
INTs: 14
Comp Pct: 66.4

Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Yards: 4,319
TDs: 42
INTs: 7
Comp Pct: 67.2
Sacked: 29

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Yards: 3,188
TDs: 19
INTs: 8
Comp Pct: 71.7
Sacked: 21

Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Yards: 3,334
TDs: 30
INTs: 8
Comp Pct: 64.9
Sacked: 26

Carson Strong, Nevada

Yards: 4,186
TDs: 36
INTs: 8
Comp Pct: 70.0
Sacked: 37

Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Yards: 2,113
TDs: 12
INTs: 4
Comp Pct: 69.5
Sacked: 20

Malik Willis, Liberty

Yards: 2,857
TDs: 27
INTs: 12
Comp Pct: 61.1
Sacked: 51
Rush Yards: 878
Rush TDs: 13

Bailey Zappe
Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky

Yards: 5,967 (NCAA leader)
TDs: 62 (NCAA leader)
INTs: 11
Comp Pct: 69.2
Sacked: 16

