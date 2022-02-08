Olympic hockey was the show in the middle of the night.

Will Tuesday night’s home game against the Boston Celtics be the last stand for James Harden with the Nets? And will the Knicks figure something out in Denver? We’ve got a couple NBA games to watch tonight.

Here’s what we’re watching tonight:

NHL: Devils @ Canadiens — 7 PM ET

All that Jazz

The Knicks went to Utah on Monday night and Mitchell Robinson put on a show. He scored 19 points and added 21 rebounds, but the Knicks lost 113-104. Julius Randle led the way with 30 points but still had the worst plus-minus (minus-3) in the Knicks’ starting five.

Look at Mitch this whole possession 👀 pic.twitter.com/he5TJSK61R — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) February 8, 2022

THE Rivalry

Late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, the United States and Canada took the ice in the women’s hockey tournament at the Winter Olympics. The two heavyweights will likely see each other again before the hardware is distributed. These are always great games, and the hype for this one was legit.

"Every single game we played against Canada mattered deeply to us." –@CammiGranato Tonight is no different.#TeamUSA | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/gWvac83jVl — USA Hockey (@usahockey) February 8, 2022

Canada played a brilliant game and won 4-2. We look forward to these two meeting again in this tournament.

Birthday at the office

Yankees uber prospect Jasson Dominguez is one of the young players attending a mini camp at the Yankees’ complex in Florida this week. He was spotted on the diamond on Monday, which happened to be his 19th birthday.

Yankees top prospects Jasson Dominguez, Anthony Volpe and others are currently working out at a minor league mini camp in Tampa with coaches Nick Swisher, Rachel Balkovec and more (photos via @ByKristieAckert) pic.twitter.com/97knj8iuIQ — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) February 7, 2022

7 straight L’s

The Devils suffered their seventh straight loss on Monday night. While the result wasn’t good, what impressed us was the postgame comments from the Devils’ 23-year-old captain, Nico Hischier.

"It’s frustrating for sure. Nobody wants to be where we are at. We know it. It’s on us.” Nico Hischier speaks following tonight’s 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators. pic.twitter.com/qWRDr32IgA — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 8, 2022

Stroman taking shots

Former Mets starter Marcus Stroman had some strong words about MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. And… we’re struggling to see where he’s wrong.

Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Rob Manfred needs to 'stop ruining' baseball @NBCSCubs https://t.co/maHVVH4GUK — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) February 7, 2022

Doowutchyalike

Speaking of Manfred’s office, apparently MLB has stopped testing players for steroids. I mean, if it can get Bud Selig into the Hall of Fame, why not… right?