How do the New York Yankees‘ prospects stack up against the AL East?

On Monday morning, Keith Law dropped his organizational rankings at The Athletic. Law ranked all 30 teams’ prospect depth.

Law already offered his top 100 prospect list previously. The New York Yankees had three players make that list.

Here’s what he had to say about the Yankees’ future:

22. Yankees

Last year: No. 14

Comments: “The crown jewel of this system is shortstop Anthony Volpe, but there’s more pitching here than potential regulars on the position-player side. The Yankees have long been among the best at improving velocity, but it looks like there’s a solid group of potential fourth starter types – don’t scoff, those guys are worth a lot of money – on the way, along with a group of high-upside Latin American prospects who were all in Low A or below last year.”

So how did the Yankees rank among their rivals in the American League East?

4. Tampa Bay Rays

5. Toronto Blue Jays

10. Baltimore Orioles

20. Boston Red Sox

So, based on those rankings, the Yankees appear to have the weakest collection of prospects coming. However, Law had Volpe ranked 10th overall. Law did have three other prospects in the division — Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (1), Blue Jays catcher Gabriel Moreno (6) and Rays pitcher Shane Baz (7) — in his top ten.